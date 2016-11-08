REFILE-Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 8

(Refile to show Monte dei Paschi to resume talks with Qatar
fund in mid-November)
POLITICS
Italy should stop attacking the European Commission over its
fiscal policy, the EU executive's president said on Monday, as
Rome and Brussels quarrel over an expansionary budget proposed
by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
ECONOMY
OECD expected to release economic outlook (1100 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases October data on European Central Bank
funding to Italian banks.
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco delivers closing
address at conference on "Digital Italy" (1700 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on Nov. 11.
Treasury said on Monday it would offer 6.0 billion euros in
12-month bills at an auction on Nov. 10.
Moody's released its annual credit analysis on
Italy.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, CERVED
Cerved Group has presented an offer to Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena to buy its non-performing loans servicing
platform.
(*) Qatar Investment Authority is the most likely candidate to
become anchor investor at Monte dei Paschi and could invest
1.0-1.5 billion euros, MF said. Advisers Mediobanca and JP
Morgan have started in-depth talks with the Qatar sovereign fund
and a new round of meetings is expected mid-November with the
hope of closing a deal by end November, the paper said. MF also
said the lender's roadshow in the U.S. got a more encouraging
response from investors than it did from European investors.
UNICREDIT
Polish state-owned insurer PZU, which is negotiating the
acquisition of Banca Pekao from UniCredit, also wants the whole
of Pekao Pioneer Investments Management, Il Messaggero says,
citing Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.
(*) Amundi clearly has an intention to place an offer for
Pioneer, the CEO of Credit Agricole said.
FERRARI
The luxury carmaker could sell more than 10,000 cars a year
by 2025, its CEO said on Monday as he signalled a strategy shift
after presenting better than expected quarterly earnings and
upgraded full-year guidance.
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
The Italian post office could set up a real estate fund that
could be listed, MF said. The paper said the property assets of
the group are worth 1.7 billion euros.
SARAS
The Italian oil refiner has paid 160 million euros ($177
million) of the debt it owes Iran for crude oil bought before
sanctions were imposed and its chief financial officer said the
total debt to Tehran will be cleared next year.
ALERION CLEAN POWER
The company said its board retains FGPA's takeover bid on a
stake in the group as fair.
AZIMUT
The Bank of Italy has removed the company from the
Securities Investment Firms (SIM) register, Azimut said in a
statement. A remaining 1 euro per share dividend equivalent to
around 133 million euros, will be paid on Nov. 23.
UNIPOL GROUP
Group full-year results will be in line with or better than
forecast in business plan, Unipol Group CEO Carlo Cimbri
said.
VENETO BANCA
The lender said chairman Beniamino Anselmi had resigned with
immediate effect.
ITALGAS
The company will remain in the Italian FTSE MIB blue-chip
index until the next review in December.
MOLESKINE
The notebook maker reported a 9-month net profit of 13.3
million euros versus 14.2 million euros a year ago.
MOBYT
Ordinary shares are suspended from negotiation on AIM
segment for second and last day ahead of delisting on Nov. 9.
MONCLER
Board meeting on Q3 revenues, followed by conference call
(1700 GMT).
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.
BANCA CARIGE
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1630 GMT).
BANCA GENERALI
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1400 GMT).
BANCA MEDIOLANUM
Board meeting on Q3 results (0900 GMT), followed by
conference call (1530 GMT).
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Board meeting on Q3 results.
BANCO POPOLARE
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.
CAMPARI GROUP
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1200 GMT).
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Board meeting on Q3 results.
FINECOBANK
Board meeting on Q3 results.
MEDIASET
Board meeting on Q3 results (1500 GMT), followed by
conference call (1700 GMT).
PRYSMIAN
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1700 GMT).
RAI WAY
Board meeting on Q3 results.
TECHNOGYM
The company reported 9-month revenue of 385.1 million euros
($424.96 million), up 9.4 percent year-on-year.
STEFANEL
A court in Treviso gave Stefanel until March 6 to file a
composition with creditors or a request for approval of a debt
restructuring agreement.
ITALIA INDEPENDENT
The company appointed Giovanni Carlino CEO.
