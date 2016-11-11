Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Rating agency S&P reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.
DEBT
Treasury sells 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.05 percent BTP
bonds due Oct. 15, 2019; 1.75-2.25 billion euros 0.65 percent
BTP bonds due Oct. 15, 2023; 0.750-1.5 billion euros 2.70
percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2047; 500-750 million euros 5.0
percent BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2040. Subscriptions close at 1000
GMT.
COMPANIES
POSTE ITALIANE, UNICREDIT, ANIMA
A consortium led by Poste Italiane and comprising asset
gatherer Anima Holding and Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti has tabled an offer to buy UniCredit's asset manager
Pioneer, the three groups said on Thursday.
(*) UniCredit has received four binding bids for Pioneer from a
consortium led by Poste Italiane, France's Amundi, Macquarie and
Ameriprise Financial, Il Messaggero reported.
(*) Aberdeen Asset Management has not presented an offer
because it would be interested in buying Pioneer's foreign
assets from the Poste-led consortium at a later stage, Il
Messaggero and Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) UBI BANCA
The lender posted a 14 percent yearly drop in third-quarter
net profit on falling net interest income and higher
contributions to a deposit protection scheme, but said its core
capital strengthened and was set to rise further.
ENEL
Italy's biggest utility talked up the prospects for its U.S.
business under President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday as it
unveiled its first interim dividend in five years.
ENI
Angolan state oil company Sonangol and its partners
including oil major Chevron have started production at
the Mafumeira Sul oil field with an initial output of 10,000
barrels per day, Sonangol said on Thursday.
AUTOGRILL
Italian travel caterer Autogrill AGL.MI will raise prices at
its restaurants in U.S. airports and motorways to offset rising
labour costs and boost profitability, CEO Gianmario Tondato said
on Thursday.
FIAT CHRYSLER
A major auto trade group on Thursday urged President-elect
Donald Trump's transition team to revise fuel efficiency
mandates that could cost them billions of dollars and called for
a full-scale review of the Obama administration's autonomous
vehicle policies.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
The Italian luxury group reported on Thursday a 9.7 percent
rise in nine-month revenue at current exchange rates, boosted by
its retail operations and by sales in Greater China in
particular.
Italy's Brunello Cucinelli Chairman and Chief Executive told
an analyst call that he sees full-year revenue growth of 10
percent and EBITDA growth "slightly more than proportional" in
same period.
(*) LEONARDO FINMECCANICA
Siemens would like to buy 15 percent of Leonardo's Ansaldo
Energia unit and could hire JP Morgan to help it with the
approach, Il Fatto Quotidiano said.
BPER
Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna said on Thursday
its nine-month net profit came in at 101.2 million euros.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The company said new orders in first nine months of 2016
were equal to 6.9 billion euros, surpassing the target set for
FY 2016.
UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI
(*) UnipolSai posted a drop in nine-month consolidated net
profit to 427 million euros from 602 mln euros a year
earlier.
Unipol Gruppo Finanziario says 9-month net profit fell to
261 million euros from 335 million euros a year ago.
Release Q3 results (0630 GMT), followed by conference call
(1100 GMT).
ATLANTIA
Board meeting on Q3 results.
CREDITO EMILIANO
Board meeting on Q3 results.
PRELIOS
The group reported a 9-month net loss of 24.1 million euros
versus a loss of 16.6 million euros a year ago.
BANCA INTERMOBILIARE
The lender reported a 9-month net loss of 26.0 million euros
versus a loss of 2.9 million euros a year ago.
ASCOPIAVE
The company reported 9-month net profit of 32.6 million
euros versus 26.1 million euros a year ago.
FINCANTIERI
Conference call on Q3 results (0800 GMT).
The company posted a 9-month net profit of 16 million euros
versus loss of 96 million euros a year ago.
ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP
Ends capital increase.
EXOR
Board meeting on Q3 results.
IL SOLE 24 ORE
Board meeting on Q3 results.
PININFARINA
Board meeting on Q3 results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................