Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Rating agency S&P reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.05 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 15, 2019; 1.75-2.25 billion euros 0.65 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 15, 2023; 0.750-1.5 billion euros 2.70 percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2047; 500-750 million euros 5.0 percent BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2040. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

POSTE ITALIANE, UNICREDIT, ANIMA

A consortium led by Poste Italiane and comprising asset gatherer Anima Holding and Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has tabled an offer to buy UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer, the three groups said on Thursday. (*) UniCredit has received four binding bids for Pioneer from a consortium led by Poste Italiane, France's Amundi, Macquarie and Ameriprise Financial, Il Messaggero reported. (*) Aberdeen Asset Management has not presented an offer because it would be interested in buying Pioneer's foreign assets from the Poste-led consortium at a later stage, Il Messaggero and Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) UBI BANCA

The lender posted a 14 percent yearly drop in third-quarter net profit on falling net interest income and higher contributions to a deposit protection scheme, but said its core capital strengthened and was set to rise further.

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility talked up the prospects for its U.S. business under President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday as it unveiled its first interim dividend in five years.

ENI

Angolan state oil company Sonangol and its partners including oil major Chevron have started production at the Mafumeira Sul oil field with an initial output of 10,000 barrels per day, Sonangol said on Thursday.

AUTOGRILL

Italian travel caterer Autogrill AGL.MI will raise prices at its restaurants in U.S. airports and motorways to offset rising labour costs and boost profitability, CEO Gianmario Tondato said on Thursday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

A major auto trade group on Thursday urged President-elect Donald Trump's transition team to revise fuel efficiency mandates that could cost them billions of dollars and called for a full-scale review of the Obama administration's autonomous vehicle policies.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian luxury group reported on Thursday a 9.7 percent rise in nine-month revenue at current exchange rates, boosted by its retail operations and by sales in Greater China in particular.

Italy's Brunello Cucinelli Chairman and Chief Executive told an analyst call that he sees full-year revenue growth of 10 percent and EBITDA growth "slightly more than proportional" in same period.

(*) LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

Siemens would like to buy 15 percent of Leonardo's Ansaldo Energia unit and could hire JP Morgan to help it with the approach, Il Fatto Quotidiano said.

BPER

Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna said on Thursday its nine-month net profit came in at 101.2 million euros.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The company said new orders in first nine months of 2016 were equal to 6.9 billion euros, surpassing the target set for FY 2016.

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI (*) UnipolSai posted a drop in nine-month consolidated net profit to 427 million euros from 602 mln euros a year earlier.

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario says 9-month net profit fell to 261 million euros from 335 million euros a year ago.

Release Q3 results (0630 GMT), followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

PRELIOS

The group reported a 9-month net loss of 24.1 million euros versus a loss of 16.6 million euros a year ago.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

The lender reported a 9-month net loss of 26.0 million euros versus a loss of 2.9 million euros a year ago.

ASCOPIAVE

The company reported 9-month net profit of 32.6 million euros versus 26.1 million euros a year ago.

FINCANTIERI

Conference call on Q3 results (0800 GMT).

The company posted a 9-month net profit of 16 million euros versus loss of 96 million euros a year ago.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP

Ends capital increase.

EXOR

Board meeting on Q3 results.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Board meeting on Q3 results.

PININFARINA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................