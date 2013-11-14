Italy - Factors to watch on November 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
ROME- Pope Francis official visit to President Giorgio
Napolitano.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases preliminary
flash Q3 GDP data (0900 GMT).
TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA
* Telefonica will not exercise a call option to
increase to 100 percent its stake in Telco, the holding company
that controls Telecom Italia, the chairman of the
Spanish telecoms group told an Italian daily on
Thursday.
* Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had agreed to
sell its entire stake in Telecom Argentina to Fintech
Group for $960 million.
Telecom Italia said officials from market
regulator Consob, along with Italy's financial police, were at
its offices on Wednesday to gather details of its recent
convertible bond issue and the sale of a stake in Telecom
Argentina.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest lender by assets expects Europe's banking
union to free up 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) of capital from
its German subsidiary HVB as capital requirements are equalised
across the euro zone, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
* MEDIASET
The broadcaster has allocated 13.5 million euros, including
interest and charges, to settle a dispute over its 2001-03
financial statements with the tax authorities, the MF said.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The Italian publisher has signed preliminary contracts to
sell its headquarters in central Milan to U.S. fund Blackstone
for 120 million euros, it said on Wednesday.
It also said it expected 2013 revenues down 12 percent and a
full-year net loss, as the advertising markets in Italy and
Spain continue to be hit by an economic downturn.
ALITALIA, AIR FRANCE-KLM
The board of Alitalia on Wednesday approved a revised
business plan, promising severe cost cuts to make the Italian
airline more profitable, but its new strategy failed to convince
top shareholder Air France-KLM, which voted against the
plan.
The board also approved an extension to Nov. 27 of a Friday
deadline for shareholders to subscribe to a 300 million euro
($402 million) capital increase needed to boost its coffers.
* Alitalia's proposed cost cuts will amount to savings of 200
million euros in 2014, La Repubblica said, without giving a
source.
TOD'S
The Italian luxury shoemaker said it would be difficult to
meet consensus forecasts for full-year earnings as the company
posted flat revenue and sales for the first nine months on
Wednesday.
SAFILO
The Italian eyewear maker posted third-quarter net sales of
243.4 million euros ($326.26 million) on Wednesday, 2.3 percent
lower year-on-year but in line with a mean estimate from three
analysts.
ITALIAN BANKS
Weak third-quarter earnings from Italy's top lenders
indicate a recovery in the sector may be a long way off, with
lower lending volumes weighing on revenues and bad debts
stubbornly high.
* POPOLARE MILANO
Piero Giardia is mulled as a possible candidate to chair the
bank's supervisory board, Italian media said.
* ASTALDI
The builder is competing to build a highway between Moscow
and St. Petersburg, a contract valued at 2 billion euros, the MF
said.
COMPANIES
