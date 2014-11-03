Italy - Factors to watch on November 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
Markit/ADACI releases October PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).
ISTAT releases 2014-2016 Italian economy perspectives data
(0900 GMT).
Transport Ministry releases October car sales (1700 GMT).
October state sector borrowing requirement data.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's third biggest lender said on Sunday it could plug a
2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion) capital hole uncovered by a
pan-European health check of lenders entirely through a capital
increase.
The former top managers of the Tuscan bank were sentenced to
three years and six months in jail on Friday over a 2009
derivatives scandal from which the bank is still struggling to
recover.
Corriere della Sera said on Sunday the bank may sell asset
before the recapitalisation is carried out in order to reduce
the burden on its shareholders.
U.S. investment firms KKR, Cerberus Capital
Management and JC Flowers are interested in buying into a
capital increase at Monte Paschi, Il Messaggero said on Saturday
in an unsourced report.
Il Messaggero said the three funds have contacted Monte
Paschi's advisers UBS and Citi about this and have lined up
possible advisers of their own. The paper said Monte Paschi
Chairman Alessandro Profumo may discuss the bank's capital
raising plans at a new meeting at the Bank of Italy on Monday.
The bank's top management met with Italy's government on
Thursday night and flew to Frankfurt to meet with the ECB on
Friday, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
Both Sole and Messagero said on Sunday Citi and UBS have
contacted the banks of the consortium that guaranteed Monte
Paschi's latest share sale, adding talks are progressing.
La Repubblica reported on Saturday Monte Paschi's key
shareholders Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual convinced Profumo
to stay on when he offered to step down following the
comprehensive assessment's outcome.
However, both investors are ready to consider legal action
against the bank after the value of their recent investment in
it more than halved, the paper said.
* UNICREDIT
CEO Federico Ghizzoni told la Repubblica A&F that the bank
was a "spectator not an actor" in the events regarding Monte dei
Paschi.
UniCredit's dividend on its 2014 results will be at least in
line with the previous year, Ghizzoni said.
He said banks looked with concern at plans by the Financial
Stability Board to submit a proposal to the upcoming G20 summit
in Brisbane to significantly boost capital requirements for
globally systemically important financial institutions.
TELECOM ITALIA
Brazil's Grupo Oi, Mexico's America Movil and Spain's
Telefonica agreed to place a joint bid worth around 32 billion
reais ($13 billion) for TIM Participações, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Telefonica's Brazilian unit Telefonica Brasil said in a
securities filing on Friday that it is not inviolved in any
talks related to the TIM Participações joint bid.
BANCA CARIGE
The top shareholder in Carige will weigh all the options
considered by the midsize lender to plug a capital shortfall
unveiled by a pan-European health check, but would prefer a
merger before a cash call, its chairman said.
Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi is considering buying into
Carige's planned capital increase to acquire stake of up to 25
percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday quoting sources close
to the matter.
La Repubblica said on Sunday Bonomi was interested in buying
a significant stake in Carige and keep it for up to 10 years
with the idea of selling only once Carige has been turned
around.
* KINEXIA
The renewable energy company said its Waste Italia unit
would launch a 200 million euro senior bond maturing in 2019 on
Monday and would use the proceeds.
ENEL
Patrizia Grieco, chairman of Italy's biggest utility, told
Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday the new business plan Enel will
present probably in March will target growth but along
well-defined paths so that asset sales may be envisaged if they
are not compatible with the group's strategy.
ITALCEMENTI
Its Egyptian unit Suez Cement said profits rose
sharply in the third quarter though an energy shortage had
raised costs and marred its outlook.
IPOs
Italy's market regulator Consob on Friday gave a green light
to the initial public offering of Ray Way, the broadcasting unit
that Italian state television RAI is looking to list on the
Milan stock exchange by offering shares equivalent to 30.5
percent of its capital.
INDESIT
Whirlpool Italia Holdings S.r.l. starts mandatory takeover
bid on Indesit shares; ends on Nov. 21.
ALERION CLEANPOWER
Holds board meeting on Q3 results.
SAT
Holds ordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).
