Italy - Factors to watch on November 7

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases October data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco delivers opening address at conference in Milan (1410 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 12.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Friday it saw concrete signs of recovery in its Italian market after unveiling a 7.7 percent drop in nine-month core earnings, dragged down by domestic business and a slowdown in Brazil, its second biggest market.

Telecom's CEO met the deputy chairman of broadcaster Mediaset a few weeks ago about seeking a deal on high-speed internet TV, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ENEL

The Italian utility could raise 3.1 billion euros ($3.8 billion) with the flotation of up to 22 percent of its Spanish subsidiary Endesa on the stock market, according to the prospectus lodged with regulators on Thursday.

* ENEL GREEN POWER

The sale of the group's French assets is close to being clinched, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding their value is around 250 million euros. France's EDF and Terra Firma are in the running, it said.

The Italian renewable energy company said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Endesa Chile to supply renewable energy and sell green certificates. It reports third quarter results on Friday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The state will not become a shareholder of the bank, the lender's chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Friday in an interview in Corriere della Sera. He reiterated the bank would repay the last 1 billion euros of state-backed bonds.

In an interview with daily MF the CEO Fabrizio Viola said the best moment for the planned 2.5 billion euro capital hike planned to fill a capital shortfall would be spring after full-year 2014 results. He said he thought the shareholder structure at the bank would become more "concentrated" in coming years.

* UNICREDIT

The sale of bank's UCCMB unit is just days away, daily MF said.

GTECH

The group said on Friday it would redeem 750 million euros of notes due 2016.

PRYSMIAN

The world's biggest cable maker reported a 20 percent fall in nine-month earnings on Thursday but confirmed full-year guidance for its core profit.

PIRELLI

The world's fifth-largest tyremaker on Thursday slightly lowered its full-year revenue guidance on weaker Latin America and Russia after reporting an expected 9 percent rise in its January-September operating profit.

SAFILO

The Italian eyewear maker posted a 10.5 percent drop in third-quarter core earnings on Thursday as investments offset higher sales, and said it needed a strong last quarter to be able to match last year's profitability at the operating level.

ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi signed on Thursday an accord at Italy's Industry Ministry to transform the oil and gas group's Sicilian refinery of Gela into a green bio-refinery, in a move that will avoid job cuts and spare a blow to the local economy.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer will price new shares at 4.25 euros each and offer 21 of them for each 10 shares owned in a 500 million euro cash call. The price represents a 37 percent discount to the so-called theoretical ex-rights price based on the stock's closing price on Thursday of 11.99 euros, it said.

MEDIOBANCA

Chairman Renato Pagliaro and CEO Alberto Nagel deliver speeches at cerimony to present historical archive(1400 GMT).

PIAGGIO

The scooter maker inaugurates its new Aerospace plant. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends. * CTI BIOPHARMA

Trading in the biopharmaceutical company's shares are temporarily halted ahead of a statement, the Italian bourse said.

Board meetings on Q3 results: ACSM-AGAM, ASTM , ATLANTIA, BANCO SARDEGNA, BONIFICHE FERRARESI, BUZZI UNICEM, DATALOGIC , ENEL GREEN POWER followed by conference call, FINECOBANK, ITALCEMENTI, PARMALAT , RETELIT, SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI, TESMEC, ZIGNAGO VETRO (0900 GMT).

