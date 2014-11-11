Italy - Factors to watch on November 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Rome, Italian President Giorgio Napolitano meets Austrian
President Heinz Fischer (1000 GMT).
Rome, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Michele Elia
speaks before Senate Public Works Committee (1300 GMT).
DEBT
The Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 6 billion
euros ($7.5 billion) of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) at its regular
mid-month auction on Nov. 13.
COMPANIES
* TELECOM ITALIA
U.S. Americam Tower is in pole position to buy the mobile
phone towers of Telecom Italia's Brazilian unit TIM
Partecipacoes, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding
the deal could have a value of nearly 900 million euros.
GTECH
Gaming company GTECH confirmed a full year target for core
profit on Monday, but warned about 2014 sales as its revenues
from U.S. operations were below expectations in the
July-September period.
BANA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Sondrio said on Monday its
nine-month net profit rose more than 80 percent thanks to a
boost in net interest and trading income even as net
non-performing loans rose 20 percent from end-2013.
* GENERALI
Italy's biggest insurer is due to sign a deal with Japan's
Dai-ichi Life to set up a real estate fund investing in the
residential market, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Balocco, CEO Sergio Marchionne attends presentation of new
model '500'.
UNICREDIT
Hold board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference
call (1600 GMT) and news conference (1730 GMT) with CEO Federico
Ghizzoni.
OVS
High-street fashion chain OVS said in a statement on Monday
that it expected to launch a public offering in the first half
of next year.
Board meeting on Q3 results: ACQUE POTABILI, AEFFE
, BANCA CARIGE, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA
ROMAGNA, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E DEL LAZIO
, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
> followed by conference call (1730 GMT), BRUNELLO
CUCINELLI followed by conference call (1630 GMT),
CALTAGIRONE EDITORE, CREDITO EMILIANO,
CREDITO VALTELLINESE, D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING
followed by conference call, DE'LONGHI, ENEL
followed by conference call (1630 GMT), EXPRIVIA
, FIRST CAPITAL (1530 GMT), GALA, IL
SOLE 24 ORE, INTERPUMP GROUP, INTESA SANPAOLO
followed by conference call (1400 GMT), M&C,
MEDIASET (1500 GMT) followed by conference call (1700
GMT), MONCLER followed by conference call (1730 GMT),
NOVA RE, SABAF followed by conference call
(1400 GMT), SEAT PAGINE GIALLE, UBI BANCA
(press release on Nov. 12).
Conference calls on Q3 results: ASTALDI (1430 GMT),
FINCANTIERI (17,00).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................