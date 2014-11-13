Italy - Factors to watch on November 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday his government would aim to remain in office until 2018, dismissing speculation of early elections, after he moved closer to an agreement on reforms to the electoral law.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2-2.5 billion euros third tranche 3-year BTP bonds due Jan. 15, 2018, 0.75 percent coupon; 1.5-2 billion euros ninth tranche 7-year BTP bonds due Dec. 15, 2021, 2.15 percent coupon; 1-1.5 billion euros sixth tranche 15-year BTP bonds due March 1, 2030, 3.5 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the worst performer in a recent regulatory test of euro zone lenders, posted a bigger-than-expected loss in the third quarter as it hiked the amount of money set aside to cover bad loans.

ENEL

Starts public offering to Spanish and international institutional investors on Endesa shares; ends on Nov. 20.

* ERG

The energy group confirmed its full-year core profit target on Thursday after reporting a 30 percent drop in third-quarter earnings, hurt by the sale in June of its ISAB Energy plant.

* MONCLER

The chief financial officer of Eurazeo denied reports that it could sell its stake in the down jacket maker.

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The carmaker's Melfi plant in Italy will continue producing the Punto model, at least until the middle of 2016, Alfredo Altavilla, head of the company's European operations, told Il Giornale in an interview. He also said the company was targeting production of 160,000 vehicles of its Panda model at its Pomigliano plant in Italy, but did not specify a timeframe.

TERNA

Italian power grid company Terna said it is seeking a partner to bid for Greece's state electricity network in an deal that could be finalised this year, as the company reported a 1.5 percent rise in nine-month profit.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Italian builder Salini Impregilo SALI.MI said on Wednesday it would achieve its full-year targets and those of its business plan to 2017 after reporting a rise in nine-month profits and revenues.

TOD'S

Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's posted a larger-than-expected 21.6 percent fall in nine-month core earnings on Wednesday as it sold fewer higher margin products while costs rose.

GTECH, IGT

Shareholders of Italy's GTECH who did not vote in favour of a planned merger with U.S. International Game Technology will have time until Nov. 27 to exercise their right of withdrawal, the gaming group said on Wednesday.

RAI WAY

The order book for the initial public offering of Italy's Rai Way is covered nearly twice at the lowest end of the price range, fixed between 2.95 and 3.5 euros, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

IREN

Holds conference call on Q3 results (0930 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: DIGITAL BROS, JUVENTUS, S.S. LAZIO.

Board meeting on Q3 results: ACOTEL, AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE, ALBA PRIVATE, AMBIENTHESIS (1330 GMT), ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE followed by conference call, ASCOPIAVE, AUTOGRILL followed by conference call (1730 GMT), BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA, BASTOGI, BEST UNION, BIANCAMANO, BORGOSESIA, BREMBO (0800 GMT), BRIOSCHI, CALTAGIRONE, CLASS EDITORI, COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA, ELICA followed by conference call (1400 GMT), ESPRINET , EUKEDOS, GAS PLUS, GEOX (press release and conference call at 1630 GMT), IMMSI , INTEK GROUP, IRCE (1400 GMT), ISAGRO (1500 GMT), K.R.ENERGY, LA DORIA , LANDI RENZO, MEDIACONTECH, MEDIOLANUM (0930 GMT) followed by conference call (1500 GMT), MONRIF, MOVIEMAX MEDIA GROUP, PIERREL , POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE, PININFARINA , PREMUDA, RCS MEDIAGROUP followed by conference call (1800 GMT), REPLY, SAES GETTERS , SALVATORE FERRAGAMO followed by conference call (1700 GMT), SARAS followed by conference call (1500 GMT), SAT, SAVE, SOL, TREVI GROUP, UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI, VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI, ZUCCHI.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................