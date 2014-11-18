Italy - Factors to watch on November 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Officials for Tuscany region and the island of Giglio said on Monday they would seek a total of 220 million euros in damages from Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corp, for the 2012 Concordia cruise liner disaste.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy's Fabio Panetta presents the central bank's latest Financial Stability Report at Bocconi University. (1600 GMT).

COMPANIES

GENERALI

Fitch and Standard & Poor's assigned, respectively, ratings of BBB- and BBB on the Fixed-Floating Rate Perpetual notes placed on November 14 by Generali, the insurer said on Monday.

YOOX

Federico Marchetti, founder of the online fashion retailer, has increased its stake to 7.8 percent from 5.3 percent after exercising 30,774 stock options, Yoox said on Tuesday.

FINMECCANICA

A deadline to submit an offer to buy the defence group's rail units expired last night but an extension is likely, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding as of Monday evening there was no confirmation that any offers had been submitted.

Il Messaggero said Finmeccanica was expected to have received late on Monday a 1.2-1.4 billion euro offer from Japan's Hitachi.

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

European new car sales rose 6.2 percent in October to 1.113 million vehicles last month from 1.047 million a year earlier, the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) said on Tuesday.

Sales at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rose 8.4 percent increasing its stake by 0.1 percentage points from a year earlier to 5.9 percent.

* RAI WAY

An initial public offering has allowed investment firms BlackRock, Amber Capital and Henderson Global Investors to acquire sizeable stakes in Rai Way, the tower company of state broadcaster RAI whose shares debut on Wednesday on the Milan bourse, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

SOFTEC

Holds board meeting on Q3 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................