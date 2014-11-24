Italy - Factors to watch on November 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* POLITICS
Italians voted on Sunday in regional ballots which will test
whether the country, tired of economic stagnation and austerity,
is also wearying of Matteo Renzi's nine-month old coalition
government.
The European Commission will give the green light to Italy's
2015 budget and re-examine in March whether promised reforms
have been made to boost the ailing economy, main Italian news
outlets said on Sunday.
Italy does not expect any more requests from the European
Commission to change its 2015 budget to meet European rules on
debt reduction, Italy's top official on EU policy said on
Saturday.
Italy has voiced concern that the slow pace of negotiations
for a U.S.-European Union trade deal could end in failure unless
both parties can secure an agreement by the end of the year, the
Financial Times said on Monday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases preliminary October non-UE trada flash data
(0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 27.
COMPANIES
ITALIAN BANKS
A tougher approach to bank supervision by the ECB trying to
iron out accounting "discretionalities" could leave Italian
banks with a further capital shortfall of 16 billion euros, La
Repubblica said on Saturday. Mediobanca could come
under fire since its 13.4 percent stake in insurer Generali
accounts alone for around 58 percent of its market cap, the
paper said.
The ECB is of the opinion Italy's cooperative, or Popolari,
banks must become joint stock companies before they can merge
with other banks, Il Messaggero said on Sunday. The paper, which
said ECB bank supervisory boss Daniele Nouy had wanted Monte
Paschi to be put into liquidation, also said top BNP Paribas
executives and Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi had sounded out
Mediobanca over the capital hikes at Monte Paschi and Carige.
Italy's banks are gearing up to request 25 billion euros in
cheap money from the ECB in the second TLTRO auction, Il Sole 24
Ore said on Sunday.
* CREDITO EMILIANO
Managing Director Adolfo Bizzocchi told La Stampa in an
interview on Monday that it was "very unlikely" that an
acquisition could make sense for the bank.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank is considering making a bid for
Coutts, the wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Scotland
, the Financial Times said on Sunday.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit has resumed talks with US fund Lone Star on the
sale of its debt collector unit UCCMB as negotiations with a
consortium made of Fortress Investment Group and Prelios
are stalling, sources said on Friday.
The lender is close to sealing a deal with Prelios and
Fortress over UCCMB after reaching crucial understandings on
Friday evening, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The deal, worth
around 550 million euros, has not been signed off but a possibly
decisive meeting is scheduled on Monday, the paper said.
Blackstone, Prelios-London&Regional Properties and Hines-Abu
Dhabi Investment Authority are the 3 parties interested in
UniCredit's former headquarters in the centre of Milan, Il Sole
24 Ore said on Saturday. The property could be worth around 400
million euros, it said.
* WORLD DUTY FREE
The travel retailer has made contact with potential foreign
investors, including South Korean peers Lotte and
Shilla, that may see the company's controlling Benetton family
drop its share holding to minority status, Corriere Della Sera
said on Monday.
Swiss duty-free store operator Dufry and French
retailer Lagardere are also in the frame.
Italy's Benetton family currently owns 50 percent in WDF
through holding company Edizione.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia will examine a possible tie-up between its
Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes and local group Oi
, it said as it announced the sale of mobile phone
masts for more than 900 million euros. [IID:nL6N0TB0NF]
LUXOTTICA
A capital increase in holding company Delfin, which controls
around 61 percent of Luxottica, has taken the stake of Luxottica
founder Leonardo Del Vecchio in Delfin to 25 percent, Il Sole 24
Ore said on Saturday. The remaining 75 percent is in the hands
of his children.
MEDIOLANUM, MEDIASET, INTESA
Intesa Sanpaolo has been chosen by Fininvest, the company
controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi that in
turn controls Mediaset, to create a trust to hold the 20 percent
stake in asset manager Mediolanum that Fininvest must sell, Il
Messaggero said on Saturday.
ENI
Moscow will seek new partners in countries that have not
imposed sanctions on it if Western oil and gas companies pull
out of projects with Russia, RIA news agency quoted Energy
Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.
Oil officials said the southwestern El Feel field, operated
jointly by the state oil firm NOC and Eni, has not yet resumed
production after Libya shut it down more than a week ago when
clashes forced the closure of the neighbouring El Sharara
oilfield.
FINMECCANICA
Finmeccanica is preparing an answer to questions raised by
Japan's Hitachi over train making unit AnsaldoBreda, Il Sole 24
Ore said on Saturday. Hitachi's bid was not binding and more of
a "proposal", the paper said. Only after Finmeccanica has
answered certain questions on its loss-making unit will Hitachi
decide whether to forward a binding offer, it added.
The group's helicopter unit AgustaWestland is wrapping up a
contract to supply Russia's Rosneft with 12
helicopters, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday. The deal is
outside sanctions but the U.S. government is not pleased, the
paper said.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Chrysler Group LLC said on Friday it was not satisfied with
the speed of repairs of recalled Jeep SUVs that face a
heightened fire risk and will enhance dealer communication and
owner contact to accelerate the process.
A2A
The city of Brescia, which controls A2A alongside of the
city of Milan, is planning to go ahead with the sale of a 2.5
percent stake of the utility before the end of the year,
Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The CEO of the troubled yellow pages group Vincenzo Santelia
said in Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore he was upbeat about getting the
go ahead to convert debt into equity by the end of the year and
start 2015 without debt. Santelia said the company had 160
million euros of cash, around 75 million of which was to pay
creditors. The rest is to relaunch the company whose future is
online, he said.
GTECH
Holds bond holders' meetings (1400 and 1600 GMT).
Trading ex-dividend: ATLANTIA of 0.355 euro per
share as 2014 interim dividend; MEDIOBANCA of 0.15
euro per share; MEDIOLANUM of 0.15 euro per share as
2014 interim dividend; SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E
SERVIZI of 0.14 euro per share as 2014 interim
dividend; TENARIS of 0.15 U.S. dollars as 2014 interim
dividend; TERNA 0.07 euro per share as 2014 interim
dividend.
Main currency report:...............................