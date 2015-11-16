Italy - Factors to watch on November 16

MILAN Nov 16 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano on Saturday said the country was tightening border controls at airports, ports and along roads after Friday's attacks in Paris.

The governing Democratic Party (PD) has been sucked deeper into Italy's vortex of corruption scandals with the governor of one of its most populous regions coming under fire in a further embarrassment for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

ECONOMY

Global stocks are set for a short-term sell-off on Monday after Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks across Paris that killed 129 people, but an alysts said a prolonged economic impact or market reaction was unlikely.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on Italy with a stable outlook.

Senate starts discussion of Italy's 2016 budget (1500 GMT).

(*) PRIVATISATIONS

The board of Grandi Stazioni has approved a reorganisation of the railway station group ahead of the sale of its retail business, an invitation to tender in Monday's la Repubblica said. Adviser Rothschild will gather by Dec. 14 expressions of interest, it said.

Non-binding bids are due by the end of January and binding offers by mid-March, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

GS Retail is worth around 1 billion euros including a 150 million euro debt, according to Corriere della Sera.

COMPANIES

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government on Friday said it would raise the level at which companies listed on the Milan stock exchange have to communicate ownership changes to market watchdog Consob to 3 percent from 2 percent.

BANKS

After Brussels' rejection of an Italian plan to create a "bad bank", Rome is considering setting up a vehicle that would buy problem loans from banks at book value and later pass on to lenders losses incurred if it sold them for less, Milano Finanza reported on Saturday. This would allow banks to spread possible losses over a five-to-seven year period. State-backed lender CDP is expected to take part in the scheme and its new strategic plan due by year-end should include a reference to it.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA, BANCA MARCHE, CARIFE, CARICHIETI

Italy's FITD deposit guarantee fund is sticking to a plan to underwrite cash calls at the four banks despite objections from the European Union to the rescue plan, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Saturday citing several sources close to the matter. Shareholders will be soon called to approve the share issues. An alternative scheme which entailed creating a separate section of the FITD fund to which some banks would contribute voluntarily has been shelved as too costly and risky, the paper said.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Unlisted Italian cooperative lender Veneto Banca posted a nine-month net loss of 770 million euros ($831 mln) on Friday as it continued to clean up its balance sheet ahead of a planned cash call and a bourse listing early next year.

TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi has asked to appoint four representatives to Telecom Italia's board, the Italian telecoms group said on Sunday, as its top shareholder seeks to have a say over strategy.

Vivendi top management expected to meet market regulator Consob representatives on Telecom Italia.

JP Morgan held a 5.133 percent stake in the Italian phone group as of Nov. 6, a filing with market regulator Consob showed.

Vivendi bought 20 million shares in Telecom Italia on Oct. 22 and 11.5 million on Oct. 23, a regulatory filing showed.

(*) RECORDATI

The pharmaceutical group plans to acquire two small European companies to raise its turnover to around 1.2 billion euros from 1.04-billion-euro revenues expected at the end of this year, Recordati's Chairman and CEO Giovanni Recordati told Corriere della Sera.

(*) IPO

Swiss bank Julius Baer said on Monday it would raise its stake in Italian wealth manager Kairos to as much as 80 percent and will then list it on the Milan bourse next year.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, SALINI IMPREGILO , BUZZI, BARIGE, DANIELI

These companies could convert their saving shares into ordinary ones, some newspaper said on Monday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Moody's changed its outlook on the carmaker to positive and affirmed its 'B1' rating.

UNIPOLSAI, UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO

The insurance group is speeding up the planned streamlining of its control chain which entails dissolving the Finsoe holding company which controls UGF, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

CEO Alessandro Vandelli was quoted as saying in Saturday's Milano Finanza he expected the bank's net interest income in the fourth quarter to match the previous quarter's level.

AZIMUT HOLDING

The company said its unit AZ International increased its stake in AZ Mexico to 94.2 percent by anticipation the exercise of options.

STEFANEL

The group reported a nine-month net loss of 5 million euros versus a loss of 9.1 million euros a year ago.

ITALMOBILIARE

The group reported a third-quarter net profit of 28.4 million euros versus loss of 0.8 million euros a year ago.

FILA

The company reported a nine-month net loss of 28.2 million euros versus profit of 14.9 million euros a year ago.

BRIOSCHI

The company reported a third-quarter net profit of 2.7 million euros versus loss of 2.5 million euros a year ago.

CLASS EDITORI

The company reported a nine-month net loss of 14.7 million euros versus loss of 15.3 million euros a year ago.

MERIDIE

The company said its nine-9-month net loss narrowed to 2.9 million euros ($3.11 million) versus loss 3.3 million a year ago.

BASTOGI

The company's third-quarter net loss narrowed to 1.3 million euros versus loss 3.3 million euros a year ago.

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA

The company's nine-9-month net profit fell slightly to 5.7 million euros ($6.11 million) from 5.8 million euros a year ago.

COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE

The company reported a nine-month net loss of 1.1 million euros ($1.18 million) compared with a profit of 94,000 euros a year ago.

TISCALI

The group said its nine-month net loss narrowed to 6.1 million euros ($6.54 million) from a loss of 9.5 million euros a year ago.

POLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINO

The company swung to a third-quarter pre-tax loss of 154,000 euros ($165,211.20) from a profit of 180,000 euros a year ago.

INTEK GROUP

The company's third quarter swung to a net loss of 3.3 million euros from a profit of 34.0 million euros a year ago.

PRIMA INDUSTRIE

The company said its nine-month net profit fell to 2.6 million euros from 7.2 million euros a year ago.

IRCE

The company's third-quarter net profit rose to 0.8 million euros versus 0.1 million euros a year ago.

CALTAGIRONE

The company's third-quarter pre-tax profit fell slightly to 16.4 million euros from 16.7 million euros a year ago.

CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE

The company's third-quarter net loss narrowed to 407,000 euros from a loss of 744,000 euros a year ago.

BIALETTI INDUSTRIE

The company swung into a nine-Month loss of 1.6 million euros from a profit of 61,000 euros a year ago.

TOSCANA AEROPORTI

The company reported a nine-month net profit of 9 million euros versus a pro-forma one of 5.3 million euros a year ago.

GAMBERO ROSSO

Food and wine magazines and guidebook publisher Gambero Rosso IPO ends (postponed from Nov. 6).

TREVI GROUP

Conference call on Q3 results (1500 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................