Italy - Factors to watch on November 20

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 25.

BAD LOANS

Italy's treasury is trying to broker a deal under which specialist funds would take over bad loans from the country's banks, after the EU Commission rejected a plan involving state guarantees, two sources with knowledge of the talks said.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Board meeting on Vivendi's request to call a shareholder meeting to appoint board members (via videoconference).

A group of Italian and foreign funds said on Thursday Vivendi's proposal for additional members on the board of Telecom Italia raised governance concerns and questions about its intentions for the Italian phone group.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender said it had successfully issued a new 10-year 1 billion euro covered bond, with demand in excess of 1.6 billion euros.

BANCA ETRURIA, BANCA MARCHE, CARIFE, CARICHIETI

Italy's Treasury is discussing with the central bank and banking association ABI the possibility of resolving the four banks by creating eight new companies: four "good banks" and as many "bad banks" to split the good assets from the problematic ones.

INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA

Italian infrastructure fund F2i is looking with interest at Telecom Italia's plan to sell down its stake in its tower unit , Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The paper quoted F2i CEO Renato Ravanelli as saying that there are "strong and positive" contacts with Spain's Cellnex Telecom over it.

Ravanelli also said F2i would soon pick a partner to develop Metroweb's fibre-optic network. The fund is in contact with Telecom Italia and the duo formed by Vodafone and Wind , he said.

(*) A2A

One of the main shareholders of regional utility LGH is against the offer made by A2A to buy 51 percent of the company in a move that could scupper the planned merger of the two groups, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

MOLESKINE

Appunti and Pentavest, two investors in the Italian notebook maker, are selling 7.07 percent in the company through an accelerated bookbuilding, according to bookrunner Banca IMI.

ENI

Eni has sold its remaining 4 percent stake in Portugal's Galp Energia raising 325 million euros, it said on Friday.

* EXOR

The Italian holding group said on Friday it had reached a deal to sell its 17.1 percent stake in independent television production company Banijay for 60.1 million euros.

GEOX

The company said it had signed a contract with Pou Sheng International for exclusive distribution of Geox adult footwear collections in China.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The lender has mandated Banca Akros, Natixis, Nomura and UBS to arrange investor meetings in London on Nov. 23 and a capital markets transaction may follow, according to IFR.

OPENJOBMETIS IPO-OPJO.MI

Employment agency Openjobmetis holds news conference ahead of IPO beginning (0800 GMT); IPO ends on Nov. 30.

