Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
PUBLIC FINANCES
Italy's 2017 budget will be worth 24.5 billion euros
including 8.5 billion euros in higher revenues, Economy Minister
Pier Carlo Padoan told the Senate and Chamber of Deputies budget
committees on Tuesday.
Parliamentary vote on Economic and Financial Document.
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.25 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna said on Tuesday he is "serene" on
the outcome of a European Central Bank inspection of loans held
by both BPM and Banco Popolare. Castagna called the inspection a
"routine" practice.
Castagna also said that he expected a very high attendance
at the bank's next shareholders' meeting, which will vote on the
merger plan with Banco Popolare.
(*) Castagna told Corriere della Sera on Wednesday he thought
fears that the ECB would impose cash calls as a condition to
approve mergers had stopped other banks from following the lead
of BPM and Banco Popolare, whose merger is "a sign of strength"
for Italy's banking system.
PRELIOS, BANCA CARIGE
Banca Carige has hired servicer Prelios Credit Servicing to
conduct a due diligence on bad loan portfolio worth 0.9-1.0
billion euros it is readying to sell possibly by making use of
state guarantee, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
(*) POPOLARE ETRURIA, BANCA MARCHE, CARICHIETI, CARIFE
Panama-based reinsurance group Barents Re is in talks to buy
some of the assets of the four Italian lenders rescued from
bankruptcy last year, La Stampa reported. Barents Re is
interested in CariFerrara, the insurance arm of Banca Etruria
and its merchant banking unit Banca Federico del Vecchio, the
paper said.
BANKS
Global regulators will give banks time to adjust to
potential increases in capital requirements when tougher
accounting rules are introduced in 2018.
In the face of strong push back from European governments
over new capital requirements for lenders, the Basel Committee
is taking a more accommodative stance than previously on how its
rules should be implemented.
(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
Leading shareholders are expected to meet by next week to
examine a list of candidates to replace former Chairman Massimo
Tononi prepared by head hunter Spencer Stuart, Il Messaggero
reported. The list includes former Economy Minister Fabrizio
Saccomanni, who has the backing of the Treasury, a 4 percent
shareholder in Monte dei Paschi. His appointment would require
changes to bylaws that set an age limit of 70 for Monte dei
Paschi executives.
Italfondiario and Fonspa, advisers to JPMorgan and the
Atlante fund, have nearly concluded their due diligence on the
loan portfolio Monte dei Paschi plans to sell, MF reported. They
will hand out two separate reports to JPMorgan and Atlante on
the bad loan assessment next week, according to the paper.
(*) MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian broadcaster does not expect new offers from
Vivendi over its Mediaset Premium pay-TV unit after their April
accord fell apart, Il Messaggero reported.
(*) LEONARDO FINMECCANICA
The defence group is in talks with Poland for a supply of 19
helicopters, MF said, adding rival Lockheed Martin is
vying for the same contract.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
The regional bank is readying a proposal to partially
reimburse shareholders who lost their savings after the European
Central Bank said it found problems with the lender's balance
sheet, the Italian regional lender said on Tuesday.
ATLANTIA
Monaco said on Tuesday it was close to a deal to purchase a
stake in the newly-privatised Nice airport from the winning
consortium led by Italy's Atlantia.
IL SOLE 24 ORE
Employers' association Confindustria holds General Council
meeting on the situation of the newspaper (0800 GMT).
FIERA MILANO
An Italian court has put Nolostand, a unit of Fiera Milano,
under special administration for six months, a decree seen by
Reuters showed on Tuesday. In July Italy arrested 11 people
accused of crimes linked to public events, including Milan Expo,
and channelling money that they collected to the Sicilian Mafia.
Fiera Milano said in a statement that the special
administration was a preemptive move and added Nolostand
accounted for 14 percent of the group's total revenue.
HERA
The company said on Tuesday it bought back bonds for a total
of 315.5 million euros ($353.39 million) following a buy back
offer.
ANSALDO STS
The group has been awarded two contracts for the total value
of 74.8 million euros ($84 million) related to the signalling of
the DD Rome - Florence route of the AC/AV Turin - Milan - Naples
line.
