Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 12

PUBLIC FINANCES

Italy's 2017 budget will be worth 24.5 billion euros including 8.5 billion euros in higher revenues, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told the Senate and Chamber of Deputies budget committees on Tuesday.

Parliamentary vote on Economic and Financial Document.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.25 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna said on Tuesday he is "serene" on the outcome of a European Central Bank inspection of loans held by both BPM and Banco Popolare. Castagna called the inspection a "routine" practice.

Castagna also said that he expected a very high attendance at the bank's next shareholders' meeting, which will vote on the merger plan with Banco Popolare. (*) Castagna told Corriere della Sera on Wednesday he thought fears that the ECB would impose cash calls as a condition to approve mergers had stopped other banks from following the lead of BPM and Banco Popolare, whose merger is "a sign of strength" for Italy's banking system.

PRELIOS, BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige has hired servicer Prelios Credit Servicing to conduct a due diligence on bad loan portfolio worth 0.9-1.0 billion euros it is readying to sell possibly by making use of state guarantee, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

(*) POPOLARE ETRURIA, BANCA MARCHE, CARICHIETI, CARIFE

Panama-based reinsurance group Barents Re is in talks to buy some of the assets of the four Italian lenders rescued from bankruptcy last year, La Stampa reported. Barents Re is interested in CariFerrara, the insurance arm of Banca Etruria and its merchant banking unit Banca Federico del Vecchio, the paper said.

BANKS

Global regulators will give banks time to adjust to potential increases in capital requirements when tougher accounting rules are introduced in 2018.

In the face of strong push back from European governments over new capital requirements for lenders, the Basel Committee is taking a more accommodative stance than previously on how its rules should be implemented.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

Leading shareholders are expected to meet by next week to examine a list of candidates to replace former Chairman Massimo Tononi prepared by head hunter Spencer Stuart, Il Messaggero reported. The list includes former Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni, who has the backing of the Treasury, a 4 percent shareholder in Monte dei Paschi. His appointment would require changes to bylaws that set an age limit of 70 for Monte dei Paschi executives.

Italfondiario and Fonspa, advisers to JPMorgan and the Atlante fund, have nearly concluded their due diligence on the loan portfolio Monte dei Paschi plans to sell, MF reported. They will hand out two separate reports to JPMorgan and Atlante on the bad loan assessment next week, according to the paper.

(*) MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian broadcaster does not expect new offers from Vivendi over its Mediaset Premium pay-TV unit after their April accord fell apart, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

The defence group is in talks with Poland for a supply of 19 helicopters, MF said, adding rival Lockheed Martin is vying for the same contract.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The regional bank is readying a proposal to partially reimburse shareholders who lost their savings after the European Central Bank said it found problems with the lender's balance sheet, the Italian regional lender said on Tuesday.

ATLANTIA

Monaco said on Tuesday it was close to a deal to purchase a stake in the newly-privatised Nice airport from the winning consortium led by Italy's Atlantia.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Employers' association Confindustria holds General Council meeting on the situation of the newspaper (0800 GMT).

FIERA MILANO

An Italian court has put Nolostand, a unit of Fiera Milano, under special administration for six months, a decree seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. In July Italy arrested 11 people accused of crimes linked to public events, including Milan Expo, and channelling money that they collected to the Sicilian Mafia.

Fiera Milano said in a statement that the special administration was a preemptive move and added Nolostand accounted for 14 percent of the group's total revenue.

HERA

The company said on Tuesday it bought back bonds for a total of 315.5 million euros ($353.39 million) following a buy back offer.

ANSALDO STS

The group has been awarded two contracts for the total value of 74.8 million euros ($84 million) related to the signalling of the DD Rome - Florence route of the AC/AV Turin - Milan - Naples line.

