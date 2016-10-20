Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

The European Commission is considering sending Italy a warning about its draft budget for next year, European Union officials said on Wednesday, because Rome's planned budget gap is much higher than previously promised.

The budget law for next year will introduce the so-called Individual Saving Plans, PIR in Italian, to channel investments of Italian savers into small and medium enterprises, Fabrizio Pagani, Treasury top executive told Il Sole 24 Ore.

Thursday or Friday Italy Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will meet with the president of the European Commission to discuss the 2017 budget, Il Corriere della Sera reported.

DEBT

Treasury offers new 'BTP Italia' bond due October 2024 to institutional investors.

COMPANIES

LEONARDO (*) Leonardo Finmeccania said on Thursday it would double its stake in aerospace company Avio to 28 percent, paying a total price of 43 million euros ($47 million).

The group's chief executive Mauro Moretti said on Wednesday the defence group is in "constructive" talks with France's Airbus over regional planemaker ATR and European missile maker MBDA.

ATR is a joint venture between Finmeccanica and Airbus. Britain's BAE Systems and Airbus each own 37.5 percent, and Finmeccanica owns 25 percent of MBDA.

Moretti also said Leonardo is "re-positioning (itself) in the space sector" and hoped "to have news much before the end of the year."

The state-controlled company holds just under 15 percent of Italian aerospace company, Avio Spazio, set for a initial public offering on the Milan stock market, and has repeatedly said it would like to hold a controlling stake.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

French media giant Vivendi is still open to an alternative deal with the Italian broadcaster over its pay-TV unit despite a "fair warning" it gave on Wednesday, two sources close to the matter said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Vivendi said it was no longer keen on finding an amicable solution. In response to the statement, Mediaset denied the French firm's assertion that "incessant attempts" had been made to find alternative solutions since July, and that the soured deal would be resolved in court.

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank said on Wednesday it is selling a portfolio of non-performing loans worth 940 million euros to Kruk Group and that the impact of the NPL sale will be felt in fourth-quarter results. (*) France's Amundi is willingly to spend 3.6 billion euros to buy UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer, La Stampa reported after the French asset gatherer denied on Wednesday to have offered 4 billion euros for the bank's unit. A consortium led by Poste Italiane has offered 3.2 billion euros for Pioneer, according to the paper.

(*) UBI BANCA

There is a stalemate between the European Central Bank and the bank over the need for UBI Banca to boost its capital as a precondition to buy three small Italian banks.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The group is recalling about 310,800 vehicles in two separate recalls involving Jeep Wrangler SUVs, Ram heavy duty pickup trucks and Dodge Charger sedans, the company said on Wednesday.

ATLANTIA

Italian infrastructure group aims to sell a 15 percent stake in its Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) toll road business to help fund its expansion outside its home market, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The new CEO is readying a strategic plan for the bank that will be based on 3,000 layoffs, Il Corriere della Sera reported, adding the lender will present its plan to investors in a road show.

TERNA

The Italian power grid company said it updated its 8 billion euro "Euro Medium Term Note" bond issuance programme on Wednesday.

PIRELLI

The tyremaker said on Wednesday it plans to launch an initial public offering by the first half of 2018 and aims to list in Milan or other main financial center. The company also appointed Paolo Dal Pino as CEO of Pirelli Industrial.

METHORIOS CAPITAL

The company said on Wednesday it proposed a capital increase of up to 4.3 million euros.

BANCO DESIO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

PRELIOS

CEO Riccardo Serrini attends conference on "Economy of NPLs-Non Performing Loans" (0830 GMT).

