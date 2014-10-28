Italy - Factors to watch on October 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

France and Italy unveiled plans on Monday to trim their deficits more than previously planned in last-minute pitches to get clemency from the European Commission on their 2015 budgets.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October business confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros fifth tranche CTZ bonds due Aug. 30, 2016 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros of the following two BTPEI bonds: eighth tranche due Sept. 15, 2024, 2.35 percent coupon and 18th tranche due Sept. 15, 2026, 3.10 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA, CARIGE

The Siena-based bank is likely to have to sell assets to fill a capital hole uncovered by European regulators, with shareholders reluctant to stump up cash after a recent fundraising and would-be buyers of the bank holding back.

Italy's market regulator Consob said on Monday it was temporarily banning net short positions on shares in Italian banks Monte dei Paschi and Banca Carige until November 10.

The main foundation shareholder at Carige said on Monday it categorically denied press reports it was considering legal action against management and the board of the bank regarding ECB stress tests.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets does not plan to distribute excess capital, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.

MEDIOBANCA

Italy's top investment bank said on Tuesday its net profit fell 6.4 percent in the first three months of its financial year as one-off capital gains boosted the previous year's figure.

* ATLANTIA

Goldman Sachs has informally told co-shareholders in Italian holding company Sintonia that it wants to sell its 9.98 percent stake, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Sintonia controls 45.56 percent of Atlantia and its main shareholder is Italy's Benetton family with 66.4 percent. Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has a 17.7 percent stake, Mediobanca 5.95 percent. The paper said Goldman may sell part or possibly all of its Sintonia stake to GIC.

The Ecomouv consortium plans to take the French government to court over its attempt not pay the 850 million euros due as compensation after it scrapped an eco tax that Ecomouv had been working to implement, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

ENI

Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi attended a hearing with Milan prosecutors on Monday over a corruption probe in Algeria involving the Italian oil and gas group, a spokesman for the group said.

ENEL

The new chief executive of Chilean energy firm Empresa Nacional de Electricidad (Endesa Chile) will hail from parent Enel, Endesa said on Monday, as the Italian utility seeks more direct control over the South American energy powerhouse.

FINMECCANICA

Italian defence group Finmeccanica said on Monday it had renewed for a further 12 months its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, with the amount unchanged at up to 4 billion euros. * Binding offers for the defence group's AnsaldoBreda trainmaking unit will be submitted by Nov. 10, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing industrial sources.

Board meetings on Q3 results: BANCA IFIS, RECORDATI followed by conference call (1500 GMT), SAIPEM followed by conference call.

Annual general meetings: DANIELI & C. (1300 GMT), DIGITAL BROS, S.S. LAZIO (1400 GMT).

