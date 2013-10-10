Italy - Factors to watch on October 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

The Italian government on Wednesday approved emergency measures aimed at keeping the budget deficit this year inside the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of national output.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases August industrial output data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 8.5 billion euros ($11.49 billion) 12-month BOTs, short-term bills, maturing on Oct. 14, 2014.

A new seven-year government bond that debuted on Wednesday will provide Italy's Treasury with a valuable tool to spread out its debt offer next year, when redemptions will rise by nearly a quarter to 191 billion euros.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

* Telecom Italia said late on Wednesday there is no formal or informal process ongoing for the disposal of its interest in Brazilian mobile carrier Tim Participacoes.

The Italian phone company was responding to reports that it was considering selling its 67 percent stake in the the Brazilian operator in a bid to reduce its heavy debt.

UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA, FONDIARIA-SAI

The Italian insurer has started selling off its stake in investment bank Mediobanca, as demanded by the country's competition regulator in return for approving its takeover of debt-stricken rival Fondiaria-SAI.

Italy's Fondiaria-SAI said on Wednesday it had concluded the sale of its 2.68 percent stake in investment bank Mediobanca.

ENEL, NOVATEK, ROSNEFT

* Gennady Timchenko, a co-owner of Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek, said he wants to talk with Rosneft about buying Enel's stake in gas firm SeverEnergia, Russia's Kommersant daily reported on Thursday.

CHRYSLER,

* Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne discouraged investors at a conference last week from participating in Chrysler Group LLC's initial public offering - a process that was forced by the automaker's second-largest shareholder last month.

ERG

The energy company agreed on Wednesday to sell its remaining stake in the ISAB oil refinery in Sicily to complete its transformation into a renewable energy company.

SNAM

* Gas transport group Snam priced a 300 million euro floating-rate three-year bond on Wednesday.

ALITALIA

Italy's troubled national carrier needs a 300 million euro capital increase and a 200 million euro credit line from banks to secure its future, a trade union official said on Wednesday after a meeting with the company.

Alitalia holds a board meeting on Thursday. * Alitalia's top management is also due to meet on Thursday with Italy's national civil aviation authority Enac, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

MAIRE TECNIMONT, SALINI

Italy's Maire Tecnimont said on Wednesday it has finalized the sale to builder Salini of a 40 percent indirect stake in the project company for the construction of the Copenhagen metro. The deal is worth 15 million euros.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender's CEO Fabrizio Viola will attend a conference in Rome on Thursday.

* French insurer AXA will take part in a 2.5 billion euro capital increase the Italian bank has to carry out by the end of 2014, its chief executive told Corriere della Sera daily on Thursday.

AXA currently holds 3.7 percent of Monte Paschi's stock.

Swiss bank UBS sent an email to private equity clients on Wednesday, trying to attract investors for the Sienese bank's capital increase by saying there is a strong chance of the bank benefiting from an economic recovery, and its senior managers are experienced in bank restructurings, La Repubblica reports.

VERSACE, BLACKSTONE, KKR

* U.S. private equity firm Blackstone is among potential bidders for a minority stake in Italian fashion house Versace, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Private equity firm KKR is also considering buying the stake, MF reports without citing sources.

ANTICHI PELLETTIERI

The company said a debt restructuring ordered by an Italian court has started on Wednesday.