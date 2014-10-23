Italy - Factors to watch on October 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

The European Commission is discussing changes with Italy and France to their 2015 draft budgets to avoid having to send back the plans that break European Union rules, EU officials said on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases preliminary September non-UE trada flash data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

The Treasury will offer on Thursday the new 'BTP Italia' inflation-linked bond to professional investors, after selling 4.6 billion euros of the six-year linker to small investors over the previous three days.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 28.

COMPANIES

LUXOTTICA

The world's largest eyewear group named a senior Procter & Gamble manager as its new co-chief executive on Wednesday seeking to solve a governance crisis after losing two chief executives in the span of six weeks.

FEDRIGONI IPO-FEDR.MI

The Italian paper maker is struggling to fully cover its public share offering with just one day to go before the order book closes, one source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

AMPLIFON

The hearing aid group said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. group Starkey Hearing Technologies for taking over 12 service centres in India. It also announced the acquisition of 11 stores in Germany and six in France.

The company holds board meeting on Q3 results on Thursday.

* UNICREDIT

The bank has decided to enter exclusive talks to sell its ban loan management unit UCCMB to a consortium comprising Fortress Investment Group and Italian property firm Prelios, Il Sole 24 Ore and la Repubblica said. A spokeswoman for UniCredit said that there was no decision yet on whom to start exclusive talks with, but it would be "a matter of hours."

* GTECH

The gaming company which is in the process of acquiring U.S. rival IGT said on Thursday it planned to exercise an option to buy back a 750 million euro bond due in 2016. It also convened meetings for holders of two bonds due in 2018 and 2020 asking them to approve certain matters in relation to the merger saying it would exercise a call option otherwise. * ENEL

E.ON is set to extend to Nov. 25 a deadline that was set to expire at the startning of November for bidders to submit offers for assets Italian unit E.ON Italia has put up for sale, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* CIR

Energy company Sorgenia has reached a broad agreement to sell renewable assets with an enterprise value of 240 million euros to Australian investment bank Macquarie Group, Il Sole 24 Ore said adding there were still key details to be agreed upon before finalising the deal.

