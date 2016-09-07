Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday that a
crucial national referendum on his plan for constitutional
reform will be held on a Sunday between Nov. 15 and Dec. 5.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases August data on European Central Bank
funding to Italian banks.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 12.
Treasury sells maximum of 2.0 billion euros 4.75 percent BTP
bonds due Sept. 1, 2028 in bond swap of following five bonds:
4.75 percent BTP bonds due June 1, 2017; 4.50 percent BTP bonds
due Feb. 1, 2018; 0.25 percent BTP bonds due May 15, 2018; CTZ
bonds due Aug. 30, 2017; CCTEU bonds due Nov. 1, 2018.
Subscription close at at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, UNICREDIT
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday troubled
bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is likely to launch a capital
increase before the end of the year, and fellow lender Unicredit
will also probably seek fresh capital.
Monte dei Paschi's advisers Mediobanca and JPMorgan have
ruled out including in a planned conversion of subordinated debt
into equity a 2.16 billion euro 2018 bond held by retail
investors as it would require too long and it would be legally
complex, MF reported citing a source close to the matter.
The source said the conversion was being studied for the
remaining 2.7 billion euros in subordinated debt as advisers
sought to cut the size of the bank's planned cash call to 2
billion euros and launch it before Italy's constitutional
referendum. They are seeking an anchor investor who would take
up the offer for at least 500 million euros, MF quoted the
source as saying.
(*) UNICREDIT
Advisers JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have invited
non-binding bids by Sept. 20 for UniCredit's asset manager
Pioneer, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. Amundi
, BNP Paribas, Invesco, BlackRock,
Generali and AXA have all been invited to bid, while
private equity funds as well as Intesa Sanpaolo's
Eurizon have been left out. The bank's board is set to examine
the new CEO's capital strengthening plan at a meeting in Munich
on Sept. 22, the paper said.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
The two banks expect to be granted this week the final green
light for the merger from the European Central Bank after its
governing council meets on Thursday, Il Messaggero said in an
unsourced report. For this reason, BPM has moved to Monday a
board meeting initially scheduled for this week so as to be able
to call a shareholder meeting on Oct. 15 to approve the tie-up.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Car makers in Brazil no longer need to trim production in
order to clear inventories, the head of automaker group Anfavea
said on Tuesday, after August data showed the slowest daily
output since the January trough of the national industry's
crisis.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Societe Generale held a position of 4.17 percent in Generali
as of Aug. 29, according to market watchdog Consob. Of this
SocGen had 0.9 percent in voting rights, a potential stake of
1.56 percent and long positions equal to 1.71 percent. On July
22 SocGen held a position equal to 5.83 percent, Consob said.
SocGen and Generali declined to comment.
MEDIASET
Fininvest, the holding company of the Berlusconi family that
controls Mediaset and that owns soccer club AC Milan, said on
Tuesday it had received 85 million euros from Chinese investors
by way of second installment of down payment for purchase of AC
Milan soccer club.
UBI BANCA
The management and supervisory boards of the bank met on
Tuesday to vote on the group's plans to create a "Single Bank"
by merging a series of subsidiary lenders following
authorisation by the Bank of Italy. An EGM to vote on the plan
has been called on October 14.
AUTOGRILL
The travel retailer said on Tuesday HMSHost won a contract
to run restaurants at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, in
North Carolina, for 11 years. The contract has a value of more
than 65 million euros.
ATLANTIA
The airport and motorway operator said on Tuesday motorway
traffic on the network of its Autostrade per l'Italia unit rose
2.9 percent in July and August compared with the same period of
last year.
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS
Board meeting on H1 results.
