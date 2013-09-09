Italy - Factors to watch on September 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
A special committee of the Italian Senate meets on Monday to
consider expelling Silvio Berlusconi following his conviction
for tax fraud, a decision that could shatter the fragile ruling
coalition and plunge Italy into fresh political crisis.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta warned of the risk of
fresh political turmoil on Sunday.
ECONOMY
Italy's government is set to revise down an official
forecast for the economy to contract by 1.3 percent in 2013,
according to a Treasury report sent to parliament.
Most analysts are forecasting a decline in output for the
whole year of almost 2 percent.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI
Italy's third largest bank will seek 2.5 billion euros ($3.3
bln) in extra capital from investors, more than double its
original plan, under a revised bailout to shore up the
loss-making bank, the economy ministry said on Sunday.
* Monte Paschi said on Monday its board would meet on Sept. 11
to discuss a new restructuring plan which it expected to approve
on Sept. 24.
FINMECCANICA, TELECOM ITALIA
Italy has no plans to oppose foreign takeovers of domestic
companies, its economy minister said on Saturday, as suitors
size up Telecom Italia and Finmeccanica's
power engineering business.
TELECOM ITALIA
Naguib Sawiris is still interested in taking a stake in the
Italian phone company but might be discouraged if the Italian
government was opposed, the Egyptian telecoms tycoon said in
emailed statement on Saturday.
Telecom Italia wants any new investor to be an industry
player that shares its vision for the company, its chairman said
on Friday ahead of a month-end deadline to decide a new
ownership structure.
* If Spain's Telefonica were not interested in
boosting its stake in Telecom Italia, the only other industrial
partner would be Britain's Vodafone, la Repubblica
Affari&Finanza said on Monday citing industry experts.
GENERALI
The chairman of the insurer said on Saturday he hoped
Telecom Italia would benefit from opportunities from sector
consolidation but if it did not come up with a convincing
business plan, Generali would need to sell its stake.
* Morgan Stanley's infrastructure fund is ready to present an
offer for Generali's stake in Agora, boosting its stake in the
holding company that indirectly controls 40 percent of the
Venice airport's operator, la Repubblica said without citing
sources.
ENI
The oil and gas group is currently producing less than
270,000 barrels per day (BPD) of hydrocarbons in Libya, the
company's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Saturday.
* RECORDATI
The pharmaceutical group said on Monday it would pay 93
million euros to buy Spain's drugs firm Laboratorios Casen
Fleet.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The chief executive of the bank said on Saturday he expected
a new phase of mergers in the banking sector, both inside Italy
and across Europe. Enrico Cucchiani also said his bank was not
interested in increasing its exposure to Italy's banking system.
ANSALDO STS
General Electric Co is interested in buying Italian
rail technology company Ansaldo STS, the head of the
U.S. group in Italy said on Friday, in a further expansion of
its presence in the country.
* PRELIOS
An investment in the property firm is not strategic for
Italian tyremaker Pirelli which could decide to sell
its Prelios stake in the future, Pirelli Chairman Marco
Tronchetti Provera told Reuters on Saturday.
* VERSACE
A minority stake sale at the fashion group could see an
outside investor take between 15 and 20 percent of the company
through a capital increase of around 250 million euros reserved
for the new shareholder, Corriere Economia reported on Monday.
