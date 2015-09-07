Italy - Factors to watch on September 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
U.S. computer company Hewlett-Packard is considering
increasing investments and hiring new workers in Italy after
years of downsizing because, it says, it has faith, for the
first time in a while, that the country is on the mend.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 10.
COMPANIES
(*) UNICREDIT
The bank will not launch a cash call as it is able to
generate capital organically by 15-20 basis points every
quarter, UniCredit's CEO Federico Ghizzoni told la Repubblica on
Monday. The lender could expand its presence in Poland, Ghizzoni
added in the interview.
(*) MEDIASET
Champions League's matches will remain exclusive content of
Mediaset and there will not be any deal with Sky, Yves
Confalonieri, head of content for Premium, told la Repubblica on
Monday.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES, GENERAL MOTORS
FCA boss Sergio Marchionne said on Sunday that seeking a
tie-up with General Motors was a "high priority" and such
a deal would also be the best strategic option for its U.S.
rival.
Ferrari Chief Executive Amedeo Felisa will not leave his
post before the luxury sportscar maker's initial public offering
(IPO) planned for later this year, Marchionne said on Saturday.
BANKS
(*) The European Commission wants to be sure that the
government's plan to set up a bad bank is necessary and in line
with market rules, EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager
told daily La Stampa on Monday. Vestager will visit Italy on
Wednesday, the paper said.
Italy's economy minister on Sunday urged the country's banks
to grow bigger and strengthen their capital, in the sort of
merger deals that a landmark government reform of the sector has
so far failed to produce.
The European Central Bank supervisory board has set new,
preliminary capital levels for euro zone banks which in many
cases, including for Italian lenders, will be higher than
previous requirements, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. Banks
should be informed about the new levels on Monday or Tuesday,
the paper said.
Bank of Italy releases August data on European Central Bank
funding to Italian banks.
TELECOM ITALIA
The chief executive of Vivendi did not rule out on
Saturday that the French media group may raise its stake in
Spain's Telefonica in the future, but said there was no
plan to increase its holding in Telecom Italia.
On Friday, CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine confirmed that
appointing Vivendi representatives on Telecom Italia's board was
not an issue at present.
Representatives of Telecom Italia and Italian industry
ministry hold a new meeting on Monday over the phone group's
planned reorganisation.
YOOX
CEO Federico Marchetti told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday the
group born out of the merger with Richemont's Net-a-Porter
should debut on the Milan stock exchange in the first half of
October. The recent turmoil in China has not affected Yoox's
sales there which keep rising triple-digit, he said. Yoox will
streamline the portfolio of brands whose e-shopping websites it
manages to concentrate on those with higher potential.
ENEL
The dividend that the utility will pay over 2016 results
could be higher than a floor of 18 euro cents per share set for
that year in the business plan approved in March, its CEO said
on Friday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
There is no need to review the bank's plan running to 2017,
its management board chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said on
Friday.
(*) Spain's Abertis has presented the highest bid to
buy Italian motorway operator A4 Holding from Intesa Sanpaolo
and other shareholders, but it would pay the price of 640
million euros only in 2022, Il Corriere della Sera reported on
Monday.
PIRELLI
A mandatory tender offer for Pirelli shares will run from
Sept. 9 to Oct 13, the tyre maker said on Friday.
PRIVATISATIONS
The CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato confirmed on Saturday Italy
planned to sell 40 percent of the railway group in a stock
market listing next year, dismissing a press report about a
possible delay of the IPO.
ENAV Chairman Nani Beccalli-Falco said on Saturday he hoped
the planned stock market listing of the Italian air traffic
controller could take place in the first half of next year.
Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio said on Saturday the IPO
of Italy's postal service would take place as planned in October
despite recent market volatility.
