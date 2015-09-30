Italy - Factors to watch on September 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
GENERAL
Rome, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
(UNHCR) for Southern Europe Laurens Jolles speaks before Senate
Migrants Committee (1200 GMT).
ECONOMY
Milan, first session of two-day annual conference by
IFSWF-International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds; expected
attendees include state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
Chairman Claudio Costamagna, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan,
European Investment Bank Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco (0700
GMT).
ISTAT releases August unemployment data (0800 GMT) and
September flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).
Reuters releases September asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).
COMPANIES
(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Credit rating agency lowered Monte dei Paschi's senior-term
rating to BB (high) from BB (low), the bank said on Wednesday.
(*) BANCO POPOLARE
DBRS has reduced the bank's long-term rating to BBB mid
(negative trend) to BBB low (negative trend).
(*) ENEL GREEN POWER
The company has signed an agreement with First State Wind
Energy Investments for the sale of its Portuguese unit Finerge
for a consideration of 900 million euros ($1 billion).
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Two months after receiving a record $105 million fine for
lapses in U.S. auto safety recalls, Fiat Chrysler on Tuesday
revealed problems with safety data that could lead to additional
financial penalties for the Italian-U.S.
automaker.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday its
management board had approved plans to transform the cooperative
lender into a joint stock company by the end of June next
year.
PIRELLI
An investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical
Corp said on Tuesday it had bought shares in Pirelli that were
held by investment management firm Paulson as part of a
mandatory tender offer for the remaining stake in the Italian
tyremaker.
A2A, LINEA GROUP
The outcome of talks for a tie-up between Italy's biggest
regional utility A2A and smaller peer Linea Group Holding are
still uncertain given disagreements over price, two sources
close to the matter told Reuters. While Linea wants to be valued
at around 300 million euros, A2A has pitched a lower figure, one
of the sources said, adding that if the parties could settle for
a value of around 260 million euros a deal could be reached.
PIAGGIO
Ratings agency Moody's has downgraded the corporate family
rating of scooter maker Piaggio to "B1" from "Ba3" and changed
the outlook on the ratings to stable from
negative.
PIRELLI, FINMECCANICA
Norway's central bank Norway's central bank had 2.65 percent
of Italian tyre maker Pirelli and 2.03 percent of Italian
defence group Finmeccanica as of Sept. 23, according to filings
with market regulator Consob.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
News conference to present 2015-2020 industrial plan and
re-launch strategy with CEO Francesco Iorio (1530 GMT).
(*) According to several newspapers, the bank will announce 600
layoffs and the closure of 150 branches.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Savings shareholder meeting (1300 GMT); last day of trading
on Milan Bourse main segment as a result of merger with Telecom
Italia.
TENARIS
Meeting with analysts in London.
(*) CTI BIOPHARMA
The group says has closed sale of 10 million shares to
institutional investors in a registered direct offering
Gross proceeds from the offering around $15.7 million.
(*) SORGENTE RES IPO-SOR.MI
The its initial public offering of the real estate group
started on Tuesday and will end on Oct. 9, the company said.
IPO, ENAV
The listing of a 49 percent stake in air traffic control
operator Enav is expected to take place in the first half of
2016, market permitting, the Treasury said in a statement on
Tuesday. Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca will
serve as the offering's global coordinators and JP Morgan and
UniCredit as joint book runners, it added.
