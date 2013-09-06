Italy - Factors to watch on September 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Silvio Berlusconi has prepared a video message that could announce a decision to bring down Prime Minister Enrico Letta's coalition government, one of his staunchest supporters said on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Italy, which three months ago got off the European Union's blacklist of countries with excessive fiscal deficits, may be put straight back on it next year unless it can reverse a worrying trend in its public finances.

Bank of Italy releases August data on European Central Bank's funding to Italian banks.

National statistics institute ISTAT releases July extra EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BOTs, short-term bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on September 11.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and U.S. telecoms giant AT&T have contacted the core investors who want to sell their shares in Telecom Italia, a source close to the situation said .

Telecom Italia investor Marco Fossati urged Telefonica to decide what to do with its stake in the Italian company and said time was ripe to join a consolidation wave in the telecoms industry.

* The Italian government would prefer a merger between Telecom Italia and Spain's Telefonica rather than a deal allowing Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris buy into the incumbent, Il Messaggero said on Friday.

* Vodafone is ready to direct a large part of its "Project Spring" investment spend on Italy, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said in an interview on Friday.

FINMECCANICA

The government has blocked the sale by Finmeccanica of its unit Ansaldo Energia and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is noow an option, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FIAT

Fiat SpA may have to wait until 2015 before a judge will decide the price the Italian automaker would have to pay to buy out a minority shareholder of its Chrysler business, according to court filings.

SNAM

The gas transport group has started talks with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to buy the TAG gas pipeline, sources said on Thursday, as it presses ahead with plans to grow its European gas transport footprint.

BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige named candidates to replace its current board of directors on Thursday, saying it was committed to an overhaul demanded by the Bank of Italy after an inspection .

HERA

Hera said it had agreed to discuss merger plans with smaller peer Amga as the multi-utility grows in the country's affluent north-east.

BANCA DELLE MARCHE

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded its assessment of mid-sized Italian lender Banca delle Marche on Thursday, and said the bank would "almost certainly" need external support .

CERNOBBIO

The European House-Ambrosetti forum begins in Cernobbio; ends on Sept. 8. Expected attendees include Italian Foreign Minister Emma Bonino, Former ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet.

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.