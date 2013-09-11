Italy - Factors to watch on September 11

BRIEF-Altius Minerals Corp executes 3 additional project option agreements covering eight projects
* Altius Minerals Corp says executes three additional project option agreements covering eight projects
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italian lawmakers sought to head off a showdown on Tuesday over the political future of Silvio Berlusconi after allies of the billionaire media tycoon threatened to bring down Prime Minister Enrico Letta's unstable ruling coalition.
CONFINDUSTRIA CONFERENCE
Employers' association Confindustria holds a conference in Rome on economic policy challenges, with Enel CEO Fulvio Conti, Snam Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi and Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases January-June Italian regional export data (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Italy's Treasury has asked parliament to raise the ceiling on this year's net debt issuance to 98 billion euros ($130.01 billion) from 80 billion euros, highlighting the difficulty Rome is having in reining in the public finances.
Italian government bond yields rose above Spain's for the first time since March 2012 on Tuesday on concerns about the survival of Rome's fragile government coalition.
Treasury sells BOTs, short-term bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
EUROPEAN CARMAKERS
European carmakers need to close more factories and cut more jobs, executives at the Frankfurt car show said on Tuesday, warning any recovery in demand was likely to be long and slow as unemployment remained high and bank lending weak.
TELECOMS
The European Union Commission has approved a plan to spur investment in communications networks and create a single market for telecoms services despite concerns that some parts may favour big operators, two officials said on Tuesday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia SpA is considering boosting investments in its Italian fixed-line network under a plan which, if approved, could require a cash injection, a trade union official said after a recent briefing with management.
BANCA CARIGE
Mid-sized lender Carige is emerging as the latest Italian banking problem after the Bank of Italy said in a report the Genoa bank had engaged in onerous derivatives trades and raised objections to its accounting methods and valuations.
FIAT
Italian luxury carmaker Maserati expects its sales to jump to about 16,000 cars this year from 6,300 last year, boosting the brand's profit margin by a "high single-digit" percentage, its chief said.
BANK SUPERVISION
The European Parliament and the European Central Bank have resolved a dispute over the new financial supervisor, paving the way for EU lawmakers to sign off on new rules allowing the ECB to supervise banks next year.
ABI MEETING
Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting in Milan (0800 GMT).
SCENARI IMMOBILIARI CONFERENCE
Independent property research firm Scenari Immobiliari holds news conference to present report on "European Outlook 2014" (0930 GMT).
BANCA INTERMOBILIARE
Banca Intermobiliare holds bond holders meeting (0730 GMT) and ordinary and extraordinary shareholder meeting (1400 GMT).
PRIMI SUI MOTORI
Primi Sui Motori holds board meeting on H1 results.
For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.
* Crown joins forint, zloty easing * Bond yields at multi-month lows after CPI, PMI, retail data * Inflation may soon enter retreat phase * Agrokor woes weigh on Croatian stocks ahead of parliament debate (Adds plunge of Croatian stocks, new prices) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 4 Central European currencies eased and bonds extended gains on Tuesday after a batch of weaker-than-expected economic data. The zloty and the forint ease
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)