Italy - Factors to watch on September 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases August wage inflation data (0800 GMT); July
retail sales data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Moody's said on Wednesday Italian regional and local
governments would rely on the state for more than 17 billion
euros in funding this year.
Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at
0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Argentina's competition watchdog has not yet decided whether
to approve the $960 million sale of Telecom Italia's Argentine
unit to investment fund Fintech, a source at the regulatory body
said on Wednesday.
* JPMorgan has resumed coverage of the stock with an
"overweight" rating.
* Telecom Italia and Fintech may agree on a term sale over a
period of two and a half years, la Repubblica reported, while Il
Sole 24 Ore quoted sources as saying this was unlikely and the
deal would probably fall through.
FINMECCANICA
The defence group is expected to hold board meeting.
* Canada's Bombardier has renewed its interest for
Finmeccanica's Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS units ahead of the
board meeting called to discuss a timetable for the
reorganisation of the group, La Stampa reported.
A2A
The company said on Wednesday it had decided to cut by more
than 50 percent its outlay on top mangaement salaries.
* INTESA SANPAOLO, GENERALI
Italy's competition watchdog ruled this week that changes in
the life insurance market and in structural and personal ties
between Intesa Sanpaolo and Generali are such that restrictive
measures imposed in 2010 in light of a dominant position of the
two groups are no longer warranted.
* PRIVATISATIONS
Banks BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Intesa
Sanpaolo, Merrill Lynch, Rothschild, UniCredit and UBS took part
on Wednesday to a meeting at the Economy Ministry on the
privatisation of the state railway, some Italian newspapers
reported.
A listing of the holding company is currently the most
likely option but the ministry will look at other options too,
Il Sole 24 Ore said.
The other two possibilities are a listing of the most
profitable services such as the high-speed Frecciarossa trains
or separating the infrastructure network to then sell individual
assets, la Repubblica and La Stampa said.
Board meetings on H1 results: COMPAGNIA DELLA RUOTA
(1300 GMT), DIGITAL MAGICS, NEUROSOFT
(0830 GMT), VITA SOCIETA EDITORIALE
Board meeting on FY results: DANIELI .
