Fake Italian pilot traveled in cockpit, police say

| ROME, Sept 22
ROME, Sept 22 A man who posed as an airline
pilot and traveled in the cockpit of at least one plane was
arrested in Turin Airport using forged identity cards and
wearing a pilot's uniform, Italian police said on Saturday.
The 32-year-old, whose real name was not released, allegedly
created a fake identity as a Lufthansa pilot named
"Andrea Sirlo," complete with a Facebook page that included fake
flight attendant friends.
Police said they were alerted several months ago after
"Sirlo" introduced himself as a captain to a Civil Aviation
lieutenant, who became suspicious because he seemed too young
for the job.
The national military police tracked down the suspect from
photos on his Facebook profile, in which he is shown posing in
uniform and sunglasses in front of airplanes.
He was arrested in the check-in area of Turin Airport on
Friday.
Police said "Sirlo" had traveled for free on at least one
flight as a "third pilot" sitting in the cockpit. They were
investigating whether he had flown as an imposter at other
times.
Lufthansa declined to comment on whether one of their
flights had been involved and said it was a matter for the
police.
At a press conference, police displayed a white shirt with
epaulettes and a black double-breasted jacket with pilot stripes
sewn on the cuffs. They said they also seized fake resumes,
airline badges and an airport staff parking permit.
Turin Airport said in a statement it had not issued any
permits in the name of the person involved.
A profile on a website where users can track their flights
shows "Pilot Andrea Sirlo" flying from Munich Airport to Turin
on Oct. 23, 2011. ()
Munich Airport did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The case recalls the 2002 film "Catch Me If You Can," in
which Leonardo DiCaprio played Frank Abagnale, a real-life con
man who is said to have flown more than 1,600,000 kilometers (1
million miles) as a fake Pan American pilot in the 1960s.
'Sirlo' is the name of a flight corridor over Turin.