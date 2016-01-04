Ferrari shares open at 43 euros in Milan bourse debut

MILAN Jan 4 Ferrari shares opened at
43 euros in their Milan bourse debut on Monday as the luxury
sportscar maker completed its spin off from parent Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles, establishing the Agnelli family as its
biggest investor.
FCA's own shares slumped 33 percent to trade at 8.6 euros
after the world's seventh largest carmaker parted ways with its
most attractive asset, turning investor focus to its own high
debt pile, product delays and a five-year growth plan many
analysts said was over-ambitious.
By 0808 GMT, Milan-listed shares in Ferrari stood at 42.3
euros, compared with a close of $48 in their last Wall Street
close on Thursday.
