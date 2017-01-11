INSIGHT-Nutella maker fights back on palm oil after cancer risk study

* European food agency warns of carcinogenic contaminant
* Nutella maker Ferrero launches TV defence of palm oil
* It relies on ingredient for Nutella's texture, shelf life
* Palm oil, also hit by green concerns, is cheapest veg oil
By Francesca Landini and Giancarlo Navach
ALBA, Italy, Jan 11 The $44 billion palm oil
industry, under pressure in Europe after authorities listed the
edible oil as a cancer risk, has found a vocal ally in the food
sector: the maker of Nutella.
Italian confectionery firm Ferrero has taken a public stand
in defence of an ingredient that some other food companies in
the country are boycotting. It has launched an advertising
campaign to assure the public about the safety of Nutella, its
flagship product which makes up about a fifth of its sales.
The hazelnut and chocolate spread, one of Italy's best-known
food brands and a popular breakfast treat for children, relies
on palm oil for its smooth texture and shelf life. Other
substitutes, such as sunflower oil, would change its character,
according to Ferrero.
"Making Nutella without palm oil would produce an inferior
substitute for the real product, it would be a step backward,"
Ferrero's purchasing manager Vincenzo Tapella told Reuters. He
features in a TV commercial aired in Italy over the past three
months that has drawn criticism from some politicians.
Any move away from palm oil would also have economic
implications as it is the cheapest vegetable oil, costing around
$800 a tonne, compared with $845 for sunflower oil and $920 for
rapeseed oil, another possible substitute.
Ferrero uses about 185,000 tonnes of palm oil a year, so
replacing it with those substitutes could cost the firm an extra
$8-22 million annually, at those prices. The company declined to
comment on these calculations.
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) said in May that
palm oil generated more of a potentially carcinogenic
contaminant than other vegetable oils when refined at
temperatures above 200 degrees Celsius. It did not, however,
recommend consumers stop eating it and said further study was
needed to assess the level of risk.
The detailed research into the contaminant - known as GE -
was commissioned by the European Commission in 2014 after an
EFSA study the year before, into substances generated during
industrial refining, identified it as being potentially harmful.
EFSA does not have the power to make regulations, though the
issue is under review by the European Commission. The spokesman
for Health and Food Safety, Enrico Brivio, said guidance would
be issued by the end of this year. Measures could include
regulations to limit the level of GE in food products, but there
will not be a ban on the use of palm oil, he added.
The World Health Organization and the U.N. Food and
Agriculture Organization flagged the same potential risk that
EFSA had warned of regarding GE, but did not recommend consumers
stop eating palm oil. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also
has not banned the use of palm oil in food.
The issue became a hot consumer topic in Italy after the
largest supermarket chain, Coop, boycotted palm oil in all its
own-brand products following the EFSA study, describing the move
as a "precaution". Italy's biggest baker, Barilla, also
eliminated it and put "palm oil-free" labels on its wares.
The retailers' decisions followed pressure from activists,
including Italy's main farming association Coldiretti and online
food magazine Il Fatto Alimentare, which called on all food
firms to stop using palm oil.
High temperatures are used to remove palm oil's natural red
colour and neutralise its smell, but Ferrero says it uses an
industrial process that combines a temperature of just below
200C and extremely low pressure to minimise contaminants.
The process takes longer and costs 20 percent more than
high-temperature refining, Ferrero told Reuters. But it said
this had allowed it to bring GE levels so low that scientific
instruments find it hard to trace the chemical.
"The palm oil used by Ferrero is safe because it comes from
freshly squeezed fruits and is processed at controlled
temperatures," Tapella says in the TV ad, which was filmed at
the firm's factory in the northern town of Alba and was
accompanied by full-page ads in newspapers carrying the same
message.
EFSA declined to comment on the possible risks of refining
palm oil at lower temperatures.
ITALIAN SALES HIT
Ferrero is by no means the only big European food firm to
keep using palm oil in its products since the EFSA report. The
likes of Unilever and Nestle use it in
products including chocolate, snacks and margarine.
The two companies said they were monitoring the contaminant
issue and were working with their suppliers to keep GE at lowest
possible levels.
Ferrero is the only big European food company to mount such
a public defence of the use of the ingredient in its products
following the EFSA opinion.
The company told Reuters it carried out "hundreds of
thousands of tests" on contaminants in both the palm oil it uses
and finished products.
Retail sales of Nutella in Italy fell by about 3 percent in
the 12 months to the end of August, which Ferrero partly blamed
on rivals promoting products as palm oil-free.
To address consumer concern the company launched its
advertising campaign in September and says it is now showing
results.
Nutella sales in Italy rose 4 percent in the last four
months of 2016, said Alessandro D'Este, the head of Ferrero's
Italy business.
Global Nutella sales have been unaffected by the EFSA
opinion and are growing at 5-6 percent annually, the company
said. Family owned Ferrero, which is not publicly listed, did
not disclose its sales for Europe outside its home market.
The group ended its fiscal year to August with total revenue
of 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion), of which around 2 billion
euros came from Nutella sales.
ENVIRONMENT CONCERNS
EFSA's 284-page study comes on top of environmental concerns
that have dogged the palm oil industry for several years. Green
groups have accused the industry of causing deforestation.
Several firms using the ingredient, including Ferrero, say
they buy palm oil certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable
Palm Oil, which works with producers to reduce the negative
impacts of cultivation on the environment.
Tapella told Reuters that Nutella had contained palm oil
since its creation in the 1960s and that the group relied only
on palm plantations certified as sustainable.
Ferrero's advertising campaign has drawn some political
fire.
The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which is running
neck-and-neck with the ruling Democratic Party in opinion polls,
has asked the Italian advertising authority to block Ferrero's
campaign and fine it for misleading consumers on both health and
environmental risks.
A spokeswoman for the advertising authority said it had yet
to decide whether to reject the 5-Star complaint or take
measures against Ferrero, adding that the process could take
several more weeks.
The palm oil industry, dominated by producers in Malaysia
and Indonesia, believes Ferrero is playing an important role in
addressing what it regards as misconceptions among consumers.
"It is good that Ferrero has clarified that the palm oil
they use is safe and sustainable," said Yusof Basiron, chief
executive of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council.
He said Malaysian producers had not suffered any impact on
their European exports after the EFSA opinion. The Indonesian
Palm Oil Association also said there had been no impact.
