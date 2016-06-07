Tests show Fiat engines comply with emissions rules - minister

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
ROME, June 7 Fiat Chrysler diesel engines have been tested and they comply with emissions regulations, Italy's Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Tuesday, after German media reported that irregularities had been found.
Germany began testing vehicles of several carmakers in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal that engulfed Volkswagen , Europe's biggest manufacturer.
"There were no illegal devices found on diesel models by other carmakers except for those Volkswagen models already identified," Delrio said in Luxembourg. His comments were confirmed by a spokesman in Rome.
Fiat cars showed "full compliance with emissions procedures" during tests "done while driving, and we excluded any misleading procedures", he said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
* PetroShale Inc - current working interest production is approximately 4,000 boe/d, compared to an average of 1,540 boe/d in Q3 of 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.