Ireland says Italy deficit, debt hikes "pragmatic"

ROME, Sept 21 Italy's "pragmatic" decision to
hike its deficit and debt targets raises questions over how much
austerity its economy can take, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny
said on Friday after meeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.
Italy on Thursday forecast that the recession this year
would be much deeper than it previously expected and loosened
its targets for fiscal consolidation.
"Prime Minister Monti has been very pragmatic in what he set
out here, clearly he has raised the question of the extent of
austerity which can be applied in Italy," Kenny told reporters
when asked whether the new targets showed austerity was proving
counter productive.