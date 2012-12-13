Italy amends financial transaction tax, delays introduction

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
ROME Dec 13 The Italian government modified a planned tax on financial transactions on Thursday, raising the tax rate for share transactions but postponing a decision on the rate for derivatives.
Under an amendment inserted in the 2013 budget law, the government also delayed by a few months the introduction of the new levy, initially planned for Jan. 2013.
Share transactions will be subject to a tax rate of 0.12 percent from March 2013, falling to 0.1 percent from 2014, according to the amendment.
Market makers and share trading in companies with a market capitalisation of less than 500 million euros will be exempt from the tax. Trading in derivatives will be taxed at a fixed rate, yet to be determined, from July 2013.
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak at ASSOCHAM banking even in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Environment Minister Anil Dave at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to re
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: