Finmeccanica in talks with Airbus over taking control of ATR

ROME/PARIS, April 28 Italian defence company Finmeccanica is discussing with France's Airbus the possibility of taking full control of regional planemaker ATR, Chief Executive Mauro Moretti said on Thursday.

ATR is a joint venture between Finmeccanica and the French planemaker, the world's second largest behind Boeing.

"Our partners do not want to develop, so either we convince them to invest or we convince them to strike a deal that will give us control," Moretti said, speaking at the annual shareholders meeting in Rome.

A spokesman for Airbus Group declined comment. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto in Rome, additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris, writing by Giulia Segreti)

