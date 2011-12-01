版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 19:09 BJT

Finmeccanica changes expected soon-industry minister

ROME Dec 1 News about changes at Finmeccanica, Italy's state-owned defense company, is expected soon, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday.

Finmeccanica's board is scheduled to meet in the afternoon as embattled Chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini faces a corruption investigation.

Passera was speaking on the sidelines of a retailers' conference.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐