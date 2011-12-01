Finmeccanica changes expected soon-industry minister

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
ROME Dec 1 News about changes at Finmeccanica, Italy's state-owned defense company, is expected soon, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday.
Finmeccanica's board is scheduled to meet in the afternoon as embattled Chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini faces a corruption investigation.
Passera was speaking on the sidelines of a retailers' conference.
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition