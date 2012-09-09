Italy does not risk loosing market access-Economy minister

CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 9 Economy minister
Vittorio Grilli said on Sunday he saw no risk of Italy losing
market access in view of the country's reform effort and the new
bond-buying scheme by the European Central Bank.
"All the country's efforts on reforms and the ECB's pledge
to stabilise markets ensure that financial markets will remain
calm and the country will continue to fund itself without any
aid," Grilli said at the margins of a economic conference in
northern Italy.
He said that Italy would in 2013 meet the target of a
structural balanced budget, adding that the government is
studying ways to reduce the debt more aggressively than
previously planned.
According to the budget Italy should cut its debt by 1
percent of gross domestic product each year.