Milan judge drops rating reports case against Fitch

MILAN May 6 A Milan judge has dropped a case against Fitch Italia SpA and its country head Alessandro Settepani in a probe into alleged market manipulation, the ratings agency said on Friday.

Judicial sources in Milan confirmed the ruling.

An investigation against Fitch and its larger rivals Standard & Poor's and Moody's was originally launched by prosecutors in Trani, southern Italy, in January 2012.

The case against Settepani and Fitch Italia was later moved to Milan, but David Riley, Fitch's former head of sovereign ratings, remains on trial in Trani, along with five S&P officials. S&P and Fitch have denied any wrongdoing.

The case against Moody's was dropped in 2012.

"We continue to believe that the case against the remaining defendant, David Riley, is without merit and will be dismissed in the course of these proceedings," Fitch said in a statement.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Riley.

Trani prosecutors alleged that reports by the three ratings agencies on Italy and its banking system during the euro zone debt crisis were mismanaged and provoked sharp losses on the Milan stock market.

The probe highlighted a widespread frustration felt in Italy over the role of international credit rating agencies in responding to the global financial crisis.

Steep ratings downgrades were blamed by many in Italy for undermining confidence in its 2.2 trillion euro ($2.51 trillion) public debt, potentially pushing it towards the kind of disaster that engulfed Greece. ($1 = 0.8753 euros) (Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Alexander Smith)