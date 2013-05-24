Italy chefs roast junior minister who snubbed national cuisine

* Junior minister says Italian cuisine inferior, aping
French
* France and Italy have long culinary rivalry
By Naomi O'Leary
ROME, May 24 Top Italian chefs are clamouring
for the resignation of a junior minister who dismissed the
country's cuisine as a poor copy of trendy French cooking,
poking a sore spot in a long-held kitchen rivalry between the
two nations.
"I have a negative judgment of the skill of Italian chefs,"
Italian Culture Undersecretary Ilaria Borletti Buitoni told
weekly magazine Panorama.
"In Italy, we haven't been able to eat well for a long time,
unfortunately. We are trying to do what's trendy, what's French,
moving away from our concept of cuisine."
Restaurateurs were outraged at the betrayal by a person
whose job is to promote Italian culture, including the culinary
kind whose regional diversity has given the world famed pasta
dishes, risotti, pizza, fine wines and gelato.
"I read this statement in disbelief," Raffaele Alajmo, owner
of the three Michelin star restaurant Le Calandre ranked 27th
best in the world, wrote in an open letter to Prime Minister
Enrico Letta questioning if the minister was in the right job.
"What parallel world does Mrs Borletti Buitoni live in? What
restaurants has she eaten in to declare the total collapse of
Italian cuisine?"
Her words stung all the more because she comes from food
aristocracy in Italy: she takes her name from her husband, the
former heir to the Buitoni pasta and sauce empire, now owned by
Nestle.
"If she comes to my restaurant, I'll ignore her," Rome chef
Filippo La Mantia told Panorama.
The snub was seen as an own goal in a historic rivalry
between the two countries.
"In France, butchers and pastry-makers are awarded prizes
every year from the government as the best artisans in the
country. In Italy, far from recognising our value, our
institutions are actually against us," said two-starred Michelin
chef Moreno Cedroni.
Others lost no time in slipping in a jibe at the culinary
prowess of their Gallic rivals.
"She accuses us of aping the French. She should know that
their cuisine is outdated," said chef Chicco Cerea of northern
Bergamo.
Behind the bile lies a serious concern about support for a
tourist industry that accounted for 8.6 percent of Italy's gross
domestic product in 2011, a mainstay of an economy mired in its
longest recession on record.
Both France and Italy are in the top five most-visited
countries in the world, but France has remained persistently
more popular with tourists, according to the world tourist
organisation.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary, editing by Paul Casciato)