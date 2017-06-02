What's truly Italian? Food fight foils 'Made in Italy' plan

* 'Made in Italy' labelling project could be ditched -
sources
* Food producers cannot agree on definition of Italian-made
* Logo a response to foreign products using Italian-sounding
names
* Lobby group says this costs Italian exporters 60 bln euros
a year
* Foreign sales of Italian food producers 39 bln euros last
year
By Francesca Landini
MILAN, June 2 For the Italian government, it
seemed like a recipe for success: create an official "Made in
Italy" logo to defend the country's finest food exports from an
army of foreign impersonators.
On supermarket shelves worldwide, a star-shaped logo would
mark out real Italian cheeses, hams, pasta and sparkling wines
from those that only look or sound Italian, such as Parmesan
made in New Zealand or Prosecco bottled in Brazil.
But Rome has discovered that even the simplest recipe can go
wrong. Instead of unifying Italy's food industry against a
common enemy that is bagging billions of euros in sales, the
government's proposal for a Made in Italy certification quickly
created bitter divisions.
A row has erupted over what it means to be truly Italian -
should every single raw ingredient be made in Italy, for example
- and now the project could be ditched altogether for lack of an
industry consensus, according to two industry ministry sources
who declined to be named as talks with food firms are ongoing.
"For now there is no final decision on whether to go ahead
with the Made in Italy sign, we are studying it, we are doing
technical checks," said one of the sources, an industry ministry
official who is working on the project.
"We will launch it only if it fully meets the requests of
producers," he said, adding that the food industry was split
into several groups with conflicting views on the project.
The ministry announced the project at the end of last year,
and began consultations with food producers in March, in
response to industry complaints that foreign-made foods
masquerading as Italian produce were costing the country
billions of euros in lost export sales.
A logo guaranteeing Italian origin would enable exporters to
grab some of the roughly 60 billion euros ($67 billion) in
annual global sales generated by foreign imitations, according
to Italy's food producers' lobby, Federalimentare.
Marketing experts agree. Brand Finance, a global consultancy
that compiles an index of the world's most valuable brands,
estimates it could add up to 5 percent to the enterprise value
of small and medium-sized Italian food companies.
"Domestic companies would surely gain from such a logo given
that Italy has a high reputation in the food sector and many of
them are not well known outside the country," said Massimo
Pizzo, Italy managing director for Brand Finance.
However, Federalimentare's members could not agree on a
definition of Italian-made. Some took a hard line, insisting
products be made entirely in Italy from ingredients sourced at
home, while others argued for a less stringent approach.
'IF WE OPEN THE DOOR..'
The consortium of producers of Parmigiano Reggiano, the king
of Italian cheeses, insists on rigid standards for everyone.
"If we open the door to products with foreign ingredients,
we are not talking of real Made in Italy ... this is not the
kind of help we are looking for," said Riccardo Deserti,
chairman of the consortium.
Under the consortium's rules, recognised across the European
Union, cheese can only be marketed as Parmigiano Reggiano, or by
its English name Parmesan, if it is made according to a precise
method within a restricted area around the town of Parma.
The consortium of Prosecco wine producers takes a similar
stance, rejecting the idea of being put in the same authenticity
category as products made with foreign raw materials.
On the other hand, some firms believe traditional Italian
production methods should be enough to qualify for the logo.
Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, wants to carry the
Made in Italy logo though 16 of its 30 plants are abroad,
including in the United States and Russia.
"We are Italian, we pay taxes in Italy and we run our
foreign plants following the rules of the Italian quality,"
Paolo Barilla, vice chairman of the family-owned business, told
a food conference in March. A Barilla spokesman declined to make
any further comment for this story.
One of Italy's most identifiable food brands, the high-end
food chain Eataly, draws a finer line on the issue.
It recently opened its first store in Moscow where an
embargo on some European food imports forced it to make some
cheeses from local ingredients. It sells mozzarella and burrata
made in Russia, but not Parmigiano.
"I totally agree with the idea of a Made in Italy sign,"
Eataly founder Oscar Farinetti told Reuters at the inauguration
of the store, but did not say whether he sided with the
Italian-made purists or the likes of Barilla.
OLIVE AND OAK
Italian food producers can at least agree on one thing: that
foreign rivals are competing unfairly by marketing distinctly
Italian products, using words and symbols that suggest an
Italian origin but listing the real provenance in fine print.
They point the finger at goods such as New Zealand dairy
giant Fonterra's Perfect Italiano range of Parmesan and
Mozzarella cheeses or Garibaldi Prosecco made in Brazil by the
Garibaldi Winery Cooperative.
Contacted by Reuters, a Fonterra spokesperson said the group
markets the two cheeses using their Italian names and featuring
the Italian flag because they were launched by Natale Italiano,
an Italian who migrated to Australia in the 1920s.
"While the brand is proud of its heritage, its packaging is
evolving away from featuring the Italian flag," Fonterra said.
The group did not disclose the turnover of the Perfect
Italiano products.
Garibaldi Winery did not respond to emailed requests for
comment.
The Rome government had proposed a Made in Italy logo
employing the symbols of the Italian republic: a star framed by
olive and oak branches.
The project was, however, constrained by EU rules.
The government planned to include products if their last
"significant transformation" happened in Italy, the ministry
official said - meaning, for example, sausages produced in Italy
using imported meat would qualify for the label while ham made
in a foreign plant of an Italian producer would not.
This would bring the logo into line with the European
Customs Code governing country-of-origin labelling, but the plan
satisfied neither side in the food fight; the purists balked at
the idea of foreign ingredients being allowed, while other firms
argued the rules were too stringent.
Hence the impasse that threatens the project.
"Even if we wanted to, we couldn't use a different standard
from the one used in Europe," said the source.
($1 = 0.8915 euros)
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova in MOSCOW and Ana
Nicolaci da Costa in WELLINGTON; Editing by Mark Bendeich and
Pravin Char)