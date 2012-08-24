Italy's Monti to meet France's Hollande on Sept 4

ROME Aug 24 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
will meet French President Francois Hollande on Sept 4 as part
of a major drive by European leaders to combat the region's
debt crisis.
The meeting, announced by Monti's office on Friday, is one
of a series between euro zone leaders seeking to address the
sovereign debt crisis in the run up to what could be a crucial
two months for the bloc. [ID: L6E8JM3YO]
Hollande is due to meet Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
in Spain next Thursday, August 30, and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and Rajoy will meet on September 6. Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras is meeting Hollande and Merkel this week.