Italy freezes TV frequency contest for 3 months-minister

ROME Jan 20 The Italian government has decided to suspend the so-called "beauty contest" to award new digital television frequencies to see how they can be best put to use, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Friday.

"I have decided to suspend the process for 90 days," Passera told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

The contest, set up by the centre-right government of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, was intended to award frequencies without charging operators for acquiring licences.

It has been heavily criticised for favouring big existing opersators, including Berlusconi's Mediaset group, Italy's biggest broadcaster.

The move was part of a package of deregulation measures aimed at boosting competition in services and the professions.