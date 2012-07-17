INSIGHT-Italian gaming liberalisation: a bet that did not pay off

* Gambling possible even at Italian post offices
* During recession, betting seen as "hope for miracle"
* Italy is Europe's biggest gambling market
* Mafias use legal gambling to launder billions of euros
By Steve Scherer
ROME, July 17 Even in a time of deep economic
crisis, the promise of a jackpot lurks on every Italian street
corner.
In one central neighbourhood near the ancient walls of Rome,
one can gamble at a slot-machine and bingo parlour in a former
cinema, at a bar with chirping video-betting games, at a hall
for horse races, at a tobacco shop that sells a dozen varieties
of lottery tickets and even at a local post office that sells
scratch-and-win cards - all in a two-block radius.
Italy is now Europe's biggest gambling market and one of the
biggest in the world, undermining consumer spending in the euro
zone's third-largest economy at a time of severe recession and
pushing a mounting number of gambling addicts onto the streets.
"In today's slightly desperate Italy, people gamble in hopes
for a miracle," Andrea Riccardi, Italy's minister for
international cooperation and integration, told Reuters.
Riccardi is a founder of Sant'Egidio, a Christian charity in
Rome that has been increasingly flooded with problem gamblers
since Italy started to relax regulations around the gaming
industry two decades ago.
At first the new industry generated welcome state revenue
and undercut the illegal gambling market dominated by organised
crime, Italy's most destructive economic and social problem.
But revenues have risen only marginally while turnover more
than quadrupled since 2001 to 80 billion euros last year, and
the mob has simply shifted into legal gambling.
Government ministers like Riccardi and some lawmakers argue
that deregulation has gone too far and want more rules, but no
one is proposing a dramatic reversal.
For Prime Minister Mario Monti, who came to power in
November promising to overhaul Italy's moribund economy through
deregulation, the story of gambling liberalisation is a
cautionary tale.
SHOW ME THE MONEY
Gambling deregulation began in 1992 when Italy was in dire
need of fresh tax revenue during an economic crisis much like
the one it finds itself in today. It gathered pace under Monti's
predecessor, Silvio Berlusconi, when he took power in 2001.
But receipts are not rising at the same rate as revenues.
Tax revenue was more than 8.5 billion euros last year but
increased by less than 3 billion euros between 2001 and 2011
while total consumer spending on gambling rose by 60 billion
euros, data from the state agency overseeing the industry show.
Italians pay a 21 percent sales tax on most non-food
consumer goods, but gambling ventures enjoyed low taxes to
create incentives. The average tax on gaming revenue was less
than 11 percent in 2011.
While many economists forecast Italy's economy will contract
by about 2 percent this year, gambling revenue is expected to
rise by more than 12 percent to more than 90 billion euros - 5
percent of the nation's annual gross domestic product.
Estimates circulated within the Italian gaming industry
indicate Italy generated about a quarter of the entire world's
$368 billion gaming revenue in 2010.
A GIANT SUCKING SOUND
Unlike a manufacturer of consumer goods, "gaming produces no
wealth. It redistributes it," said Luigi Guiso, an economist at
the Einaudi Institute for Economics and Finance in Rome.
Fiat, excluding its American unit Chrysler, had less than
half the revenue of the gambling industry last year, but car
production supports a network of other industries that create
about a million Italian jobs, 10 times those in gaming.
"When there's a recession, more consumer spending is needed
to overcome it. But the gambling industry is sucking demand out
of the economy," said Maurizio Fiasco, a sociologist and one of
the leading experts on Italy's gaming industry.
Massimo Passamonti, the president of Confindustria Sistema
Gioco Italia which represents gaming companies in Italy, denied
his industry was a drag on the economy.
"Just to take one example, the number of skilled workers
directly employed in the sector in the last few years has more
than tripled: in 2004 there were about 6,000, now there are over
20,000 in total," he said. Another 80,000 were indirectly
employed by the sector, he said.
COGNITIVE TRAP
Before liberalisation, Italian gambling was limited to
lotteries or filling out a "schedina", or betting slip, to wager
on the Sunday afternoon soccer games.
Other games of chance were limited to the country's four
legal casinos in the vacation spots of Venice, San Remo, Saint
Vincent and Campione d'Italia - establishments that have
suffered tough times since the state began to legalise slot
machines, sports betting and online gambling.
Buyers of state concessions were awarded low tax rates that
permitted them to set high payout percentages in order to
stimulate interest in new games.
That means that a slot or online player would receive
several small payouts that created a "cognitive trap," or the
illusion that the odds could be beat, according to Fiasco, who
is also a sociologist for the national usury consultancy.
The result is that more people play than ever before,
700,000 Italians are addicted to gambling a nd the country's
400,000 video slot machines now account for more than half of
all betting, according to Eurispes, a Rome-based research
institute that studies politics, economics and social issues.
"You lead people to ruin like this," said Marco Dominioni,
a slot-machine gambling addict who amassed huge debts, became
estranged from his family, and ended up on living on the
streets.
The 53-year-old Dominioni was one of 21 people seated at
Prime Minister Monti's table during a May visit to a Rome soup
kitchen for the poor run by the Sant'Egidio charity.
"The big gambling halls should be closed down. All slot and
video machines should be gotten rid of. Slot machines are
devastating," Dominioni said over a cup of coffee in one of the
few bars in his neighbourhood that has no slots.
THE WINNERS
Dominioni's story is typical of problem gamblers, no matter
the country, but the story of the winners is more unique to
Italy.
During the first three months of the year, as consumer
spending fell and the recession deepened, Lottomatica, the
country's only publicly traded concession owner, h a d a record
quarter, with Italian machine wagers gaining more than 35
percent to 3.2 billion euros, chief executive Marco Sala said.
Both of Europe's top two bookmakers, Paddy Power and
William Hill, opened online casinos here in the past
year.
But the biggest winners are the mafia clans, according to a
report by parliament's anti-mafia commission published a year
ago.
Organised crime is a pathological and seemingly insoluble
problem that has weighed on Italy's real economy for more than
150 years.
The mob proved its resilience once again in its response to
the challenge of gaming liberalisation. When slot machines were
made legal, the mafia simply invested in legal gambling
concerns.
The Sicilian Mafia, Calabria's 'Ndrangheta and the Camorra
near Naples have set up legitimate gambling businesses all over
Italy with the help of front men without criminal records, the
commission said.
"Legal gambling ... because of the guaranteed high income
levels and the relatively low judicial risk, has by now become
the new frontier for organised crime," Gianfranco Donadio, a
magistrate in the national anti-mafia prosecutor's office, told
the commission.
Donadio said that the mob was using the gaming industry to
launder billions of euros gained illegally through drug
trafficking, arms smuggling, prostitution, loan sharking, and
racketeering.
Italian authorities have prosecuted dozens of cases that
involved mafia investments in legal gaming companies in recent
years, but mob-controlled companies are often hard to identify
and new ones are formed every day.
Illegal money flows are easily concealed in all-cash
revenues, and money laundering is hard to prove because notes
must be tracked from their criminal origin to their use in the
real economy.
"Italy's gambling system is perverse," said lawmaker Laura
Garavini, the head of the Democratic Party's (PD) contingent in
the anti-mafia commission.
"There's no doubt that more rules are needed to better
regulate the industry."
But just as liberalisation can benefit the wrong people and
does not always bring tax windfalls, the gaming example also
shows vested interests in parliament can make it hard to undo.
Garavini is one of a handful of lawmakers who is seeking new
rules for the gambling market, but no one is proposing reversing
what has already been legalised, for example by closing down
slot machines in bars as France has done.
Garavini is backing a law that would regulate advertising,
officially denominate problem gambling as a sickness covered by
the state health-care system and forbid ownership of concessions
by anyone with family ties to the mob.
Cooperation Minister Riccardi also says he wants to pass new
rules to regulate advertising and warn of the risks by clearly
posting the probability of winning for each type of game.
"Everyone should be able to live and spend their money as
they would like, but don't we have the duty to make them
conscious of the risk they are taking?"
Garavini, a member of one of the main parties supporting
Monti, is lobbying the government to take a harder line,
especially against the mob, but she admits that there is no
political support for a major overhaul of the industry.
"The gambling lobby is strong in parliament," she said,
explaining that the government allowed a measure to be removed
from a decree earlier this year that would have restricted
family members of mobsters from owning concessions.
"The government makes positive statements, but those
statements need to be followed by actions," Garavini said.