Ital Gas Storage wins 1 bln euro funding for Italy gas plant

MILAN Jan 28 Ital Gas Storage, controlled by
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, said on Thursday it had won
funding of more than 1 billion euros to build a 1.3 billion
cubic metre gas storage plant in northern Italy.
The project is Italy's first big infrastructure build in the
energy sector by an independent operator with international
capital.
Italy, which is heavily dependent on gas imports for its
energy needs, is looking to create a southern European gas hub
and has made the creation of storage capacity a priority.
Snam, which runs more than 90 percent of Italy's
gas storage, is spending more than 5 billion euros to upgrade
the Italian grid and play a leading role in Europe's plans to
make gas supplies more secure.
"It's an important step forward ... so that Italy can become
a gas hub for a large part of Europe, a transit country for gas
and not just a destination point," Ital Gas chairman Alberto
Bitetto said.
The company said the plant, which is expected to be
operational mid-2018, would be built by oil service groups
Saipem and Schlumberger.
The funding will be provided by a consortium of
international banks. Intesa Sanpaolo's Banca IMI was
global coordinator for the funding as well as the structuring
bank alongside Credit Agricole, ING and
Natixis.
Ital Gas Storage is more than 90 percent owned by the Morgan
Stanley infrastructure fund while investment company Whysol
Investments has around 7.5 percent.
