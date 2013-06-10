Glencore confirms Italy tax police reviewing Sardinia transactions

MILAN, June 10 Swiss commodities trader Glencore
confirmed on Monday the Italian tax authorities were
reviewing some transactions between its plant in Portovesme and
Glencore.
"All transactions were conducted in accordance with
applicable Italian tax laws and on an arm's length basis between
Portovesme and the Glencore Group," Glencore said in an emailed
statement.
Italy's tax police said earlier on Monday they had uncovered
tax evasion at a metals producer on the island of Sardinia to
the tune of more than 120 million euros ($158.65 million).
A source told Reuters the company was owned by Glencore.
"Portovesme continues to engage with the tax authorities to
ensure a swift conclusion to the review," Glencore said.