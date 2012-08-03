版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 02:19 BJT

Italy picks Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale to advise on asset sales

ROME Aug 3 Italy's Treasury said on Friday that it selected Goldman Sachs International and Societe Generale to advise on a planned sale of state assets to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a state-controlled holding company, a statement said.

The treasury asked Goldman Sachs to determine the value of its Fintecna unit, and Societe to set price for its Sace and Simest units.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐