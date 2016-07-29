Google meets Italy's demands on data use practices

MILAN, July 29 Italy's data privacy regulator
said on Friday Alphabet Inc's Google had met its
requests to change the way it treats and stores user data to
bring practices into line with Italian rules.
Two years ago, the watchdog told Google its disclosure to
users on how their data was being treated was inadequate, giving
it 18 months to comply fully and indicating a series of measures
that needed to be carried out.
The move was one of several privacy challenges against the
U.S. Internet giant in the European Union, highlighting the
bloc's desire to ensure its citizens' data is treated according
to EU law, even when held in foreign jurisdictions.
In a note, the watchdog said it was pleased with the
agreement but added the monitoring of Google would continue.
"We will continue with checks, in tandem also with other
European regulators, so that users' data are increasingly
protected and their rights recognised by web giants," watchdog
president Antonello Soro said.
Under the changes agreed, Google will have to make clear to
users how their data is used and will not be allowed to use data
to profile users without their prior consent. Users will be able
to withhold or grant partial consent.
Google will also need to improve how it stores data and
guarantee its deletion within a specified timeframe.
"We're pleased that the Garante (watchdog) has acknowledged
the steps we have taken to ensure compliance with Italian law
and improve user control," a Google spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)