CORRECTED-Italian police open money laundering investigation of broker linked to HSBC

(Corrects March 22 story to show in last paragraph that British
inquiry into HSBC has ended; changes tense in lead to show
investigated broker's activity was in the past)
MILAN, March 22 An Italian financial broker who
worked on behalf of HSBC in the Swiss town of Lugano is
under investigation for possible money laundering in a probe
linked to a wider tax evasion case, an Italian finance police
colonel told Reuters.
The officer's confirmation that an investigation has been
opened followed a statement on Tuesday from Turin tax police,
saying that police searched the home of the broker in the
Northern Italian town of Lecco. It did not name the broker.
The statement said the individual is suspected of being part
of a group of a dozen brokers who are alleged to have collected
funds from Italian clients, deposited them in anonymous accounts
in the Lugano office of HSBC and then transferred them to
offshore companies in Panama, Luxembourg and the British Virgin
Isles to shield the money from tax authorities.
The other 11 people are not under investigation and no other
searches have been carried out, finance police colonel Ivan
Bixio told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We are monitoring the situation but have no further comment
at this stage," an HSBC representative told Reuters in an
emailed statement.
HSBC no longer has offices in Lugano.
The investigation grew out of an analysis by the finance
police of the so-called Falciani list of more than 100,000 names
leaked in 2008 by a former HSBC employee, sparking a U.S. probe
into whether the British bank helped Americans to evade taxes.
Herve Falciani, 44, was found guilty of aggravated
industrial espionage and last November was sentenced by a Swiss
court to five years in prison.
Authorities in France, Austria, Belgium and Argentina have
said they are investigating the individuals on the list.
According to Bixio, prosecutors in different Italian cities are
still examining Italian individuals on the list in connection
with possible tax evasion.
The finance police statement on Tuesday said that the group
of a dozen brokers worked in 29 Italian cities including Milan,
Turin, Genoa and Rome, and that none of them held the required
Italian financial qualifications.
Colonel Bixio said the information was acquired through
internal bank working papers that gave details of the business
carried out by the brokers working as intermediaries.
HSBC has previously admitted failings in compliance and
controls in its Swiss private bank and faced an inquiry by
British lawmakers in 2015 after media reported that the lender
allegedly helped wealthy customers conceal millions of dollars
of assets in the years up to 2007.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Steve Scherer and
David Goodman)