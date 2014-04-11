Italy's Anima prices IPO at 4.20 euros/share

MILAN, April 11 Italy's Anima Holding said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering at 4.20 euros a share, near the top of its price range, valuing the company at 1.26 billion euros ($1.75 billion).

In a statement, the company said demand surpassed by more than five times the size of the offer.

Anima Holding will debut on the Italian stock exchange on April 16. Goldman Sachs, UBS, Banca IMI and UniCredit are arranging the deal to list up to 55 percent of the company. ($1 = 0.7204 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Agnieszka Flak)