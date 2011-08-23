UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
ROME Aug 23 Italy expects contracts held by Italian companies in Libya will be respected by a new government that takes over if rebels overthrow Muammar Gaddafi, Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini said on Tuesday.
Italy's interests in its former colony stretch from oilfields to multibillion-euro contracts in defence and construction sectors.
"They've agreed to honour all contracts, including those with Italian companies, undertaken by Libya," Frattini told Italian radio, referring to the Benghazi-based rebel council. "Italy's contracts are with Libya, not with Gaddafi."
Once Gaddafi's closest European ally, Rome has been aggressively courting the rebels since backing them in April. Frattini said he had already agreed with the rebel council on broad cooperation between the two sides. (Reporting by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.