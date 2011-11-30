UPDATE 2-Italy launches one-day liquidity tenders

* Starts new system of 1-day tenders to provide liquidity

* Places 5.38 bln euros at 2 tenders, bids near 15 bln euros

* Move had been long planned but comes at critical time

By Gabriella Bruschi

MILAN, Nov 30 Italy's Treasury on Wednesday provided 5.38 billion euros in one day-funds to cash-starved Italian and international lenders, through special liquidity tenders it launched at a time of severe funding stress for banks.

The move, which analysts said was planned for some time and brings Italy in line with practices seen in other European countries, provides an alternative overnight funding tool to banks which are wrestling with crippled interbank lending.

Italy's initiative came as top central banks around the world announced they would take steps to prevent a credit crunch among Europe's banks struggling the euro zone's debt crisis.

Total bids at the two auctions held by the Treasury on Wednesday amounted to 14.85 billion euros.

The one-day funds were assigned at an average 2 percent rate at the morning tender and at a lower 0.99 percent rate at the afternoon one.

These rates are higher than market levels of 0.60/0.75 percent, showing banks were willing to pay more to secure the funds.

The Treasury changed the assignment mechanism after the first tender injected only 1.98 billion euros, less than half of the amount on offer, despite bids for 11.5 billion euros.

The second tender was able to meet in full requests totalling 3.4 billion euros -- roughly one billion euros less than the Treasury had intended to offer.