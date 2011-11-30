UPDATE 2-Italy launches one-day liquidity tenders

* Starts new system of 1-day tenders to provide liquidity
* Places 5.38 bln euros at 2 tenders, bids near 15 bln euros
* Move had been long planned but comes at critical time
By Gabriella Bruschi
MILAN, Nov 30 Italy's Treasury on
Wednesday provided 5.38 billion euros in one day-funds to
cash-starved Italian and international lenders, through special
liquidity tenders it launched at a time of severe funding stress
for banks.
The move, which analysts said was planned for some time and
brings Italy in line with practices seen in other European
countries, provides an alternative overnight funding tool to
banks which are wrestling with crippled interbank lending.
Italy's initiative came as top central banks around the
world announced they would take steps to prevent a credit crunch
among Europe's banks struggling the euro zone's debt crisis.
Total bids at the two auctions held by the Treasury on
Wednesday amounted to 14.85 billion euros.
The one-day funds were assigned at an average 2 percent rate
at the morning tender and at a lower 0.99 percent rate at the
afternoon one.
These rates are higher than market levels of 0.60/0.75
percent, showing banks were willing to pay more to
secure the funds.
The Treasury changed the assignment mechanism after the
first tender injected only 1.98 billion euros, less than half of
the amount on offer, despite bids for 11.5 billion euros.
The second tender was able to meet in full requests
totalling 3.4 billion euros -- roughly one billion euros less
than the Treasury had intended to offer.