UPDATE 1-Luxottica posts solid Q3 as currency headwinds wane

MILAN Oct 29 Italian luxury eyewear maker
Luxottica posted solid third-quarter results on
Wednesday while seeking to draw a line under a management crisis
triggered by the abrupt departure of two chief executives in as
many months.
The maker of Ray Ban sunglasses said sales rose 5.5 percent
in July-September to 1.88 billion euros ($2.4 billion), boosted
by fast-growing emerging markets as the impact of a strong euro
eased after weighing on sales in the first half.
Analysts had looked for third-quarter revenue of 1.92
billion euros according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, but
Luxottica said an accounting change at its EyeMed unit had a
negative 23 million euro impact on sales.
In the previous three months a 7 percent sales rise became
only 2 percent once factoring in exchange rate moves. In the
third quarter the difference was negligible.
Third-quarter operating profit met expectations at 281
million euros, rising 10 percent from a year earlier despite a
15 million euro payout to long-time CEO Andrea Guerra.
Guerra left in September due to disagreements with Luxottica
Chairman and controlling shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio. A
rift with Del Vecchio, 79, was also behind the exit of Enrico
Cavatorta, who replaced Guerra on Sept. 1 but resigned only six
weeks later.
The successive departures have brought Del Vecchio at the
helm of the company he founded half a century ago. On Wednesday
the billionaire entrepreneur handed all executive
responsibilities to long-time manager Massimo Vian.
From January Vian will be joined by veteran Procter & Gamble
executive Adil Mehboob-Khan in a dual CEO structure which
has been criticised for being a complex arrangement that works
well only in specific cases.
Del Vecchio has pledged to take a step back once the new
set-up is well-established.
Vian on Wednesday sought to reassure analysts during a call
that he conducted with several other senior managers.
"After all the press speculation about other top managers
leaving, this is the reason there is so many of us here today,"
he said. "There are no further changes planned and this is the
team that will drive the business forward," he added.
Vian said that Luxottica would continue to pursue
acquisitions though not before Mehboob-Kahn's arrival.
"M&A are part of the company's DNA and there is no reason to
change that," he said "We continue to monitor the market and we
have ambitions there."
Luxottica's head of investor relations Alessandra Senici
told analysts the board may consider raising the dividend when
approving 2014 results.
She also expressed confidence that the group could continue
to deliver its "Rule of Thumb" by which a high single-digit
percentage rise in revenue before currency effects translates
into an operating and net profit growth which is twice as fast.
