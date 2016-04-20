Axpo looking to sell three power plants in Italy - sources

LONDON/MILAN, April 20 Swiss energy company Axpo Group is looking to sell its ownership in three gas power plants in Italy, two sources said on Wednesday.

Axpo declined to comment.

The company has full ownership of Italy's Rizziconi Energia plant, 85 percent ownership of Calenia Energia and 49 percent of SEF in Ferrara, according to its website.

The two sources said Axpo was looking to sell out of all three assets and the deadline for non-binding bids was May 10. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, Stephen Jewkes and John Miller)