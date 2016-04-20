版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 01:20 BJT

Axpo looking to sell three power plants in Italy - sources

LONDON/MILAN, April 20 Swiss energy company Axpo Group is looking to sell its ownership in three gas power plants in Italy, two sources said on Wednesday.

Axpo declined to comment.

The company has full ownership of Italy's Rizziconi Energia plant, 85 percent ownership of Calenia Energia and 49 percent of SEF in Ferrara, according to its website.

The two sources said Axpo was looking to sell out of all three assets and the deadline for non-binding bids was May 10. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, Stephen Jewkes and John Miller)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐