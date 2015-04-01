REFILE-After dry spell, Italy hails M&A boom

(corrects calculation in lead)
LONDON, April 1Mergers and acquisitions in Italy
in the first three months of 2015 has nearly matched the value
of such transactions for all of the previous year, with hungry
investors encouraged by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's push for
reforms.
Italy was the third most-targeted country in Europe in the
first quarter of the year, accounting for 11.6 percent of
European M&A activity, ahead of Germany and the Nordics. Britain
accounts for 35 percent and France for 12 percent.
It recorded 20.6 billion dollars worth of deals in the first
three months of the year, up 260 percent from the same period
last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
That put it close to matching its 12-month performance last
year, worth an overall 27.6 billion dollars.
Lawyers and bankers advising European companies on deals
attribute the surge in deal-making to investors' growing
confidence in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's ability to reform
Italy's economy and make its institutions more efficient.
A recent reform of the labour market and moves to cut
business tax are often cited by Italian and international
bankers.
However, the resurgence of deals also means that investors
have swooped on iconic brands such as Italian tyre maker Pirelli
, which last week said it was giving up control to
Chinese rival ChemChina in a 7.1 billion-euro deal.
The emergence of international buyers is also seen by
deal-makers as a sign of more transparent and open business
pratices in the country, where foreign buyers have at times been
sidelined regardless of their merits in past auction processes
to the benefit of Italian bidders.
Italy, which expects to post growth of around 0.7 percent
after a three-year recession, is now seen as a more attractive
place for investment at a time when low interest rates, cheap
debt and the slump in oil prices have made international
investors more determined to make deals.
"There is a momentum for deal-making in Italy as the country
is more open to outside investors," said Luigi de Vecchi,
chairman of corporate and investment banking for continental
Europe at Citi.
"This is mainly due to political stability and a perception
of Italy offering better value than the rest of Europe," de
Vecchi said.
Italy's M&A fervour follows years of stagnation and the
flight of international investors at the start of the financial
crisis. The price of Italian assets has dropped and the
prolonged recession has made managers desperate to raise fresh
capital.
Pirelli's deal with ChemChina will create a global leader
with a market share of 10 percent.
Other significant transactions, notably in the financial
services sector, are in the works such as the sale of Istituto
Centrale Banche Popolari Italiane (ICBPI), a banking services
provider held by several "popolari", or cooperative, banks.
The ICBPI sale comes amid a landmark reform of the
shareholding voting rules in the poplari banks which will pave
the way to industry consolidation.
Italy's third biggest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is
also seen as a possible target after a 3 billion euro share sale
takes place in the coming months.
But while banking consolidation will gather pace this year,
the action so far has focused on other sectors such as
industrials and retail.
Switzerland's Dufry agreed on Sunday to buy a
majority stake in World Duty Free in a deal which
valued the Italian firm at 3.6 billion euros and will create the
world's biggest travel retailer.
ITALIANS PLAYING HARDBALL
Last year Renzi set the tone for an M&A pick-up, prompting a
series of shake-ups at Italy's state-controlled companies.
The arrival of new managers sponsored by Renzi at some key
state groups such as Finmeccanica, who tackled
long-lasting issues and delivered on commitments about asset
sales and deleveraging, have rebuilt confidence in Italian
corporates and encouraged dealmaking too.
"There has been a change of attitude and a change of pace,"
said Massimiliano Ruggieri, head of investment banking at Morgan
Stanley in Italy. "Managers have shifted away from a
conservative stance to a more active approach when it comes to
deal-making."
Fiat Chrysler Chief Sergio Marchionne, who is no
stranger to bold strategic moves, said on the sideline of the
Geneva Motor show in March that he was open to a tie-up with
industry peers in what would be his last big bang deal before he
retires.
The bulk of Italian companies are seen as sellers and have
increasingly drawn interest from deep-pocketed Chinese and other
Asian investors.
Four of the largest deals announced in Italy since the start
of the year have been conducted by Asian companies.
"Chinese investors are looking at a number of dossiers.
They're hungry for deals," said Unicredit's Vincenzo Tortorici,
global head of M&A.
The Italian banker however cautioned that some of these
Chinese buyers may face a "cultural clash" as they tend to
believe their money can be enough for a quick fix, undermining
broader operational and strategic challenges at ailing Italian
companies.
But the bulk of the deals finalized in 2015 have been in the
works for several months, if not years.
Italy is still far from being Europe's favourite spot for
quick bargain deals. Negotiations are lengthy and only resilient
buyers who are willing to come to terms with complicated company
structures and family vendors are rewarded.
"You need to wait, even for years, before the stars are
aligned. Perseverance is key," said Tortorici.
