Italy mafia gang made millions from car crash insurance scam

* Fraud revenue used for drugs, arms, wages
* Mob boss turned informant; 70 arrests in dawn raids
* Senator also under investigation
By Steve Scherer
ROME, July 26 A mafia clan in southern Italy
staged hundreds of fake car crashes every year to get millions
of euros in insurance payouts to buy drugs and weapons, police
said on Friday.
The insurance fraud was just one of the charges against 70
people sought for arrest in dawn raids by police on Friday in
the Calabrian city of Lamezia Terme, near the "toe" of Italy.
"The insurance scam permitted the boss to manage his clan,
to buy guns and drugs, and to pay his men," Rodolfo Ruperti,
head of the police squad that carried out the investigation,
told Reuters.
The mob had local insurers, doctors, lawyers and auto body
repairers on the payroll to pull off the fraud which earned the
gang well over a million euros ($1.3 million) a year, Ruperti
said. Police seized assets worth 1.2 million euros.
The defrauded insurer was a local branch of Zurich Insurance
Group, which operated independently, under licence
from the head office in Switzerland.
"Zurich does not comment on ongoing investigations and legal
proceedings," the Swiss group said in an email.
The insurance hoax was just one of the crimes the mafia gang
is suspected of. Boss Giuseppe Giampa, 32, extorted protection
money from local businesses and sold the clan's votes to the
highest bidder in a 2010 mayoral vote, police said.
The investigation has a breakthrough when Giampa turned
informant, much more unusual in the brutal and closed Calabrian
mafia, the 'Ndrangheta, than in Sicily or Naples. Investigators
would not say why he chose to give evidence.
In Rome, a Calabrian senator in Silvio Berlusconi's
centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party is being investigated
for suspected vote buying as part of the investigation, police
said.
Another PDL politician, who is deputy chairman of the local
airport management company, has been arrested, along with prison
guards suspected of being on the boss's payroll. Finance police
arrested several local businessmen, including a fireworks
manufacturer suspected of providing explosives to the gang.
Giampa is suspected of ordering about 20 murders in a mob
war for control of the city between 2005 and 2011. Among those
arrested on Friday were hitmen thought to be behind 11 killings,
Ruperti said.
"It was a mafia system that not only stained Lamezia Terme
with blood and murder, but it also bled dry the already fragile
local economy," provincial police chief Guido Marino said.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Editing by Barry Moody and Robin Pomeroy)